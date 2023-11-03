^

'Don't come to Miss Grand anymore': Nawat Itsaragrisil ends friendship with MJ Lastimosa

November 3, 2023 | 5:41pm
Beauty queen MJ Lastimosa
 MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil has ended his friendship with beauty queen MJ Lastimosa. 

Nawat watched MJ's video blog uploaded last September, wherein she interviewed transgender beauty queen Maki Gingoyon.

In the video, MJ asked Maki, “What’s the worst pageant in the Philippines?”

“Miss Grand,” Maki answered. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Philippines or International?” MJ asked. 

“Philippines. And international,” Maki answered. 

The two then laughed. 

In a TikTok Live, Nawat said he couldn't believe that MJ mocked his pageant.

"I met her many times. I'm really friendly and offer her a lot of things. She always said, ‘O, Miss Grand is number one and the huge production.’ So, that's why last year she fly, buy her own ticket to Indonesia, and ask me favor the ticket, favor going inside backstage to doing the clip or interview, even interview myself," Nawat said.

“I help her everything because I'm friendly and appreciate in that time because I think if friend it must be better than others. So when I went to Manila, anytime we keep calling, we are the good friend and I help her a lot.

"Even this year in Vietnam, she come to Ho Chi Minh, she came to Ho Chi Minh, she came to watch Miss Grand. Before she leave from the hotel, Rex Hotel, at the lobby. I meet her at the lobby before she leave. A couple day after coronation night, we say, 'Oh, I love you. I like Miss Grand. Miss Grand is okay, number one.'"

Nawat then said that MJ has multiple personalities. 

"And then what she said, she play two games. This is her. So the beauty is not from the body, from the face. The body of the people, the beauty of the people must more come from inside and brain," he said. 

"Now I know you are not beauty at all. Joking. I am very sincere to meet you. I am very sincere to talk to you. But if you're not sincere and you act different way, when you met me, you sweet talk. When you want something from me, you sweet talk. I favor, I give you all the time," he added. 

Nawat said he is ending his friendship with MJ, saying she's not welcome at Miss Grand anymore. 

"If it true, I don't. It's not true. I got the prize. I got best beauty pageant of the year. I have a good production. But you do that like this. I think we are no more, any more relationship in between MJ and our organization and myself," he said. 

"Don't come to Miss Grand anymore. Okay? We don't know each other from now. I don't want to meet the people like you. It's below standard. It's not sincere," he added. 

RELATED

