Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe 2024 winner to wear Filipino-made crown

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 3:16pm
MANILA, Philippines — This year’s Miss Universe 2024 winner will be the first to wear the Filipino-crafted crown made by international brand Jewelmer. 

The brand announced its new project via an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

“Jewelmer makes history with the first Filipino-crafted crown for Miss Universe. Countless hands have contributed to this masterpiece — from Jewelmer’s dedicated pearl farmers to the Filipino master craftsmen — making it a striking emblem of the magic that transpires when man works in harmony with nature,” the brand wrote on its Instagram post. 

Jewelmer is renowned for its South Sea pearls. The brand was established in 1979 by a French pearl farmer and a Filipino entrepreneur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The brand’s chief executive officer, Jacques Christophe Branellac, posted about the company’s feat in his Instagram account. 

“From Palawan to the Universe! Off we go to Mexico City to launch the new crown of Ms Universe by @jewelmer ! First time for the Universe to have a crown made in the Philippines adorned by our national gem, the golden south sea pearl! Para sa bayan!” Branellac wrote on Instagram. 

In 2022, Miss Universe unveiled a new crown designed by luxury jeweler Mouawad. Named "The Crown Number 12: Force for Good,” the Mouawad crown was pear-shaped with blue sapphires surrounded by diamonds. It was valued at approximately $5.58 million (about P332 million).

Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel was the first to wear the Force for Good crown when she was crowned the winner of the 71st Miss Universe Competition on January 14, 2023 held in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. R’Bonney was succeeded by Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios who will crown her successor on Sunday (Manila time) in Mexico City. 

