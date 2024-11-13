Lovi Poe launches 1st makeup collection

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lovi Poe launched her debut makeup collection under local cosmetics line Ready Set Glow.

The line aptly named "Love, You By Lovi" marks the actress foray into entrepreneurship, a new feather in her cap filled by experiences in the entertainment industry.

The actress has been an endorser of Ready Set Glow since September 2022.

"I wanted the collection to feel like a love letter to everyone who uses it — a reminder to love yourself at first and celebrate your unique beauty," Lovi said. "The concept is rooted in self-love and embracing what makes you unique."

Lovi explained that each of the five products in her line, which have skincare benefits, is designed to highlight individual beauty and to remind users they are enough just as they are.

She added that makeup goes beyond beauty as a form of self-expression and empowerment, "This collection is my way of sharing that vision and celebrating individuality through makeup."

Related: Lovi Poe shares why new film ‘Guilty Pleasure’ is deeply personal

The products in the "Love, You By Lovi" makeup line are the Skin Poetry Scented Body Shimmer, the Me, Myself & I Lippie, the Heart in Bloom Cream & Powder Blush Duo, the Statement Setter Brow Trio, and the Love and Light Countour and Highlighter Stick.

The lippie, which comes in six different shades, works as a balm, high gloss, plumper, and lip treatment as it combines Hyaluronic Acid and Jojoba for hydration benefits as well as Vitamin E for antioxidant protection.

The brow setter, meanwhile, features a gel infused with Vitamin B5 and Aloe Vera Extract for hair growth and shaping, a spoolie for grooming and blending, and a brow pencil enriched with Jojoba Seed Oil, Argan Oil Castor, and Castor Oil for filling and definition.

"[Lovi] is a modern woman who is confident in her own skin and is not afraid to express her individuality," said the brand's co-founder Marian Lao Siggaoat. "Through the years, we fell in love with her more for the kind of person that she is. She is really one of the kindest, one of the most authentic people you'll know."

The actress reiterated the importance of having self-love as the central theme of "Love, You By Lovi," and of embracing oneself without seeking validation.

"It's been a journey for me, learning to accept my flaws and celebrate my strengths," Lovi ended. "Embrace who you are, flaws and all. Be kind to yourself. Each day, I remind myself that my worth isn't defined by anyone else."

RELATED: Lovi Poe shuttles among three countries, but Philippines is still home