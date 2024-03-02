^

Lovi Poe shares best marriage advice she has received

Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
March 2, 2024 | 12:00am
On husband Monty Blencowe, the actress gushes, ‘He's really amazing, I can't thank him enough.’

MANILA, Philippines — Lovi Poe has hit the half-year mark of wedded bliss.

After tying the knot with film producer and scientist Monty Blencowe in August 2023 at the 350-year-old Cliveden House in England, Lovi updated the press about how married life is so far for her: “It’s great. It’s nice to have someone to rely on. All my life I’ve been so independent. I’ve always had this, as what they call it, a masculine energy, where I basically do everything on my own.

“Iba pala yung feeling you have someone you can rely on. I’m still not used to it, but it feels great pala. Ang sarap pala ng pakiramdam, uy, may maasahan pala ako na iba, not just myself, who takes care of everything. Oh my God, baka ma-spoil pa ako. He spoils me so much. Baka masyado ako masanay,” she further told The STAR during an intimate press gathering sometime this week.

Lovi Poe, who has been married for six months now, has opened up on how she finds life as a wife so far.

After being in a “long-distance relationship” for most of their time as a couple, Lovi has been in the States these past few months now for work and to spend more time with her husband.

“It’s hard for me kasi naninibago ako. Ever since I was 15, I’ve been working. And every day, until this day, work talaga. I know nothing outside of work parang hindi ako sanay na babangon ako na wala akong gagawin, ‘di ako pupunta sa shoot or shooting, yung sunod-sunod siya, and thank you God, I’m so grateful,” she said.

Lovi shows her super fit form. — Photo from Lovi's Instagram

“I’m very happy and very lucky that I gotta do what I love, what I’m most passionate about and I call it my job and it doesn’t actually feel that way. So now, me, waking up in the morning, and doing things you’re meant to do and be a wife, is different for me. So naninibago ako to be honest, na gigising ako na, ‘Ano gagawin ko today?’ Oh, I’m gonna cook, I’m gonna do the laundry, oh, my husband is going home every day, it’s brand-new, it’s a great experience and this is life anyway. It’s nice, it’s a great feeling.”

On being a wife, she said, “I’m doing my best and I hope I’m doing a great job. It’s the first few months that we’re actually spending time together. Because after I got married, I flew back here and I started shooting, then when I went to America, nag-film din ako kaagad.

“So, basically one full month palang talaga ako na wife, na talagang present and I wanna make sure I’m present you know, that’s why I try to make time and balance talaga.”

On Monty as a husband, Lovi gushed, “He’s great. He’s really amazing, I can’t thank him enough. Because really, with my line of work and how passionate I am with my job, it’s hard to find someone as understanding as he is, and as supportive as he is. Like, I have my goals and he wants to see me achieve those goals so I’m really, really grateful for that. Sobrang maalaga niya na ‘di ko na kailangan sabihin, andyan na, yung may kusa.”

Lovi found time to meet some press while she was in town for only a week to fulfill some endorsement commitments (SCD Skin Products, Ready Set Glow Cosmetics, Imono) and some personal matters.

Asked where she is going to be based more in the coming months, she said, “To be honest, it’s hard for me to say kasi nga very in between talaga. Parang next month, I’m needed there. The other month, I’m needed here. So parang pabalik-balik talaga, and talagang mindset nalang is everything. Walang jetlag-jetlag for me, and I just make sure that I stay healthy and strong.

“So, in between really. Wherever I’m needed in terms of work and also my husband, which is what I’m trying to do, is to balance everything. I’ll make sure to do my best and excel in every aspect.”

As for her next projects, the long-time talent of Leo Dominguez of LVD Artist Management said that she’s currently focused on doing movies. She just finished filming a Hollywood project, the action-comedy “Bad Man” with Seann William Scott, Johnny Simmons, Rob Riggle, among others.

“I really have to choose what’s going to be worth my time because I’m married now. If there are projects I wanna do, whether international or here, I have to make sure it’s worth my time and energy, and it makes me happy.”

Due to her schedule, Lovi admitted that they still have to go on a honeymoon.

“We have no plans yet. Ang joke nga niya, when someone asks him, he’s like, when is Lovi going to have time for a honeymoon? Even him, he’s busy as well. But every day for us is like a honeymoon, we celebrate it in such a way that we’re together, we spend time together. It’s all about the little things, it’s not about going on a big trip together, it’s how you spend your life on a day-to-day basis that matters.”

Her ideal honeymoon is relaxing on a beach. Her ideal destination is Maldives or Palawan because Monty has never been there, according to Lovi. “He’s only been to Samal Island and Boracay.”

Lovi was also asked about the best marriage advice she has received so far that has proved beneficial for her nowadays.

She shared, “Tita Susan Africa, I asked her kasi and she was like, never lose that humor, of that fun, I’ll never forget that. Parang you always have to keep laughing together and that’s something we always have. Of course, we’re husband and wife, but I would also like to say, really, genuinely say that we’re best friends and we really laugh together.”

She added, “For me, I also realized that it’s the most important thing… One of the reasons why I fell in love with Monty was because he made me laugh. Yun pa naman yung No. 1 ko, humor. And laughing. He can make me laugh, oh my gosh! And his brains, everything, he’s great. I am very lucky and blessed to have a husband like him.”

