WATCH: Philippines' Angelica Lopez shows national costume at Miss International 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Angelica Lopez was unplaced at the 62nd Miss International pageant held last night in Tokyo, Japan.

This is the first time since 2018 that the country did not snag a place among the finalists, following the impressive finishes of Nicole Borromeo (3rd Runner-Up, 2023), Hannah Arnold (Top 15 in 2022), Bea Magtanong (Top 8, 2019) and Ahtisa Manalo (1st Runner-Up, 2018). The pageant was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Angelica, however, was able to showcase her national costume and pink outfit designed by House of Victoria by Jomar Peralta and made of Hablon, a cherished handwoven textile from Iloilo.

Vietnamese delegate Huynh Thi-Thanh Thuy was proclaimed the 62nd Miss International titleholder, the very first for her country. — Video from Miss International via YouTube, video editing by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos