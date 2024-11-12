Holiday beauty goals: Rock your reunions, parties with these makeover must-haves

MANILA, Philippines — With Christmas carols playing in malls and restaurants, and families decking their homes with boughs of holly, one thing is certain — the holiday season has begun!

What better way to prepare than by planning your loved ones’ gifts early to avoid the last-minute holiday dash?

Explore this carefully curated selection of must-haves for every beauty junkie:

One-stop destination for all things beauty

Robinsons Department Store offers deals for top makeup, skincare, and haircare brands. The five-day shopping fair “Beauty All Access” in Robinsons Place Antipolo brought people closer to top makeup and skincare brands, like Maybelline, L’Oreal, Olay, Bobbie, Colourette, Nivea, Dazzle Me, and Garnier, which help them to look and feel good. Drag queens SMR Queens (Stare Decisis, Muah Dayaw, and Riley Nicole) lit up the Beauty All Access stage with electrifying performances.

During the brand talks, local beauty experts shared their makeup and skincare insights and inspiring stories of self-expression. The Q&A and meet and greet sessions afterward was also a great opportunity for beauties to get more nuggets of wisdom from experts.

Aiming to become a celebration of all kinds of beauty, Robinsons Department Store’s Beauty All Access brought people together to rave about their favorite products and learn about new trends that fit their lifestyles.

Timeless beauty essentials

Switch things up by gifting your loved one a “new classic” this Christmas. From beauty and fashion, to homeware, kitchenware, and everyday essentials, these gift-worthy pieces from Rustan Marketing Corporation (RMC) aim to excite this holiday season.

Available in leading online shopping sites and department stores nationwide, these classic beauty tools and products are exclusively distributed by RMC and have been modernized for today’s trends and needs.

For the eco-conscious “glamazons” in your circle, give them the gift of sustainable beauty with the Artdeco Refillable Couture Lipstick. While classic lipsticks come in fixed tubes, this innovation offers elegant and customizable lipstick cases that can be fitted with your choice of refills in various colors and silky finish. It’s a thoughtful present that honors your loved one’s dedication to beauty and Mother Earth.

For that friend who can’t live without eye-catching nails, the OPI's Phosphorescent Infinite Shine nail polish makes the perfect stocking stuffer. Why? Four words: glow in the dark! Part of the the OPI x Wicked Holiday 2024 collection, this polish features an emerald hue that glows brilliantly when the lights are off. It’s ideal for the beauty lover who loves to stand out.

Delight your nail-loving friend with two more nail polishes that can revitalize their current collection. Gift them the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Moonlit Top Coat and Miracle Gel Glazed Top Coat. Touted as 100% vegan and designed to mix and match with your favorite polish, Moonlit adds an iridescent cosmic shimmer effect to your nails while Glazed gives a pearlescent dewy effect.

For loved ones who crave effortless, salon-quality waves, the BaByliss Air Wand is a good gift. The three-in-one product is a dryer, straightener, and styler that can be used even on wet hair. Even better: it avoids heat damage, thanks to its being powered by super-fast 123 km/hour airspeed. It’s great when you want to add glam to your hair routine minus the fuss.

Another option for friends and family who love styling their hair is the VS Sassoon Ultraspeed Professional Hair Dryer. This modern upgrade on the classic hair dryer uses cutting-edge technology like a high-speed brushless motor and ionic frizz control, and an ergonomic, T-shape housing design to speed up the drying process while being lighter and easier to handle.

Not sure what to give? Consider something versatile, like the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Or Roll & Glow. Now on special offer, this cult-classic multi-use dry beauty oil can give long-lasting hydration to your face, body, and hair. The roll-on with golden shimmers lets you glow on the go. Use it to highlight specific areas of your face for a golden glow, perfect for the holiday season.

Discover classic fragrances with modern interpretations and iconic perfume houses that have reimagined their bestsellers. For the men in your life who are partial to Lacoste’s sporty scents, introduce the Lacoste L.12.12 Blanc Eau Intense Eau de Toilette. This edition of the L.12.12 For Men collection exudes a masculine fougère leathery scent. The top and heart notes feature bright mandarin and lavandin juxtaposed against a vetiver and white leather base. It’s perfect for men who appreciate timeless scents with a little extra punch.

If the sparkling-fresh scent of Bond No. 9 The Scent of Peace tickled a male friend's fancy, he just might like its male counterpart. Meet The Scent of Peace for Him Eau de Parfum, a blend of bergamot, pineapple, and juniper berries that evoke warmth and freshness. It’s a scent made for the assured and masculine man.

For the gentleman with an edge, Givenchy Gentleman Society Eau de Parfum Extreme is the perfect scent match. It exudes Givenchy’s signature flower-wood pairing but is reinvented by master perfumer Karine Dubreuil with daring and unexpected accords, creating a spicy, powerful scent that embodies the sophisticated thrill-seeker.

For your loved one who enjoys Sunday mornings spent on soft cotton sheets, capture the moment for them in a bottle of Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette. With delicate floral and musky notes, this unisex fragrance is fresh and nostalgic, making it a thoughtful gift for someone seeking serenity in their daily life.

For your friend who adores floral scents or the winter season, Flower Ikebana Mimosa by Kenzo Eau de Parfum can make a great addition to their fragrance collection. The second to come out of Kenzo’s brand-new floral collection, this new fragrance features a velvety, floral-powdery scent from mimosa flowers and hinoki wood, perfectly capturing the warm embrace of a winter sun.

Elevate your skincare routine

Since its launched last October 2023 in the Philippines, Y.O.U Radiance Glow Series has been receiving positive feedback and reviews from consumers both online and offline. By understanding and formulating products suited for the unique requirements of Asian skin, the brand created this skincare series for those with oily, combination, and sensitive skin.

Developed together with R&D expert Tadahiro Shimada, a former R&D Director of Shiseido Global, the brand continues to expand this series by adding Radiance Glow Advanced Eye Serum to the set and a limited edition Sakura packaging for your all-time favorite Radiance Glow Illuminating Serum.

Due to a thinner stratum corneum, Asian skin is more prone to sensitivity and is easily irritated. Mizu Glow Technology allows for a mild and high efficiency brightening system. It contains Sakura extract, which helps reduce melanin production for a lighter complexion while promoting softer and smoother skin, 99% pure Niacinamide that minimize pores and C-three Complex that is 7x more brightening than 10% Vitamin C.

Specially formulated for those who have oily, combination and sensitive skin, the Radiance Glow Series offers a cleanser, toner essence, serum, and a day and night cream for a skincare solution that helps to gently brighten and evens out skin tone to achieve that healthy, glass skin glow.

To complete the series, Y.O.U recently introduced Radiance Glow Advanced Eye Serum, a lightweight serum formulated C-three Complex, Niacinamide, and Sakura Extract to target dark circles, improve the appearance of eye bags and fine lines around the eyes. Adding to this gentle yet effective ingredients is 3D Peptides + Collagen that helps to lift and firm the skin around the eyes.

The limited-edition Radiance Glow Illuminating Serum Sakura Edition takes its inspiration from the splendid springtime season, also commonly referred to as Sakura season. As one of our star ingredients in this series, Sakura Extract helps reveal a radiant complexion and promotes skin barrier repair, which is essential in the skin-renewal process.

The key to getting that healthy glass skin glow lies in ensuring that you’re using a gentle yet effective skincare product that is suited for your skin type and skin needs. Y.O.U Beauty has mastered this approach by developing extensive range of skincare and cosmetic products designed to address various skin types and concerns. From cleansers, toner essence, serums, moisturizers, eye serums, acne spot care, and sunscreen developed with R&D experts.

Skincare series like Radiance Up! that is safe for all skin types and helps to address skin barrier repair and dark spots, Radiance Glow which caters to combination and sensitive skin that address dull skin, Golden Age an anti-aging skincare series formulated with vegan alternative ingredient bakuchiol, AcnePlus that is gentle yet effective for acne prone skin, and Sunbrella for sunscreen protection.

Y.O.U Beauty is available in official Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop or visit select Watsons, SM Beauty, Robinsons Department Stores, Gaisano Capital Group, Prince Retail Group, KCC, Mart One and The Landmark.

From Korea, with love

Achieving a flawless makeup look begins with selecting the right products. Barenbliss, a Korean make-up brand known for its clean and high-quality beauty products, offers everything needed to elevate a beauty routine.

In celebration of its 2nd anniversary in the Philippines, the label turned its birthday into a heartfelt love letter with the campaign “From Korea, With Love.” This special celebration is all about expressing appreciation for the love and support received from Filipino customers, and a tribute to the brand’s journey and the blissful moments shared with makeup enthusiasts in the country.

To mark this special occasion, the brand presented a curated makeup guide as a part of this love letter. Dive into the essentials that will help you create stunning looks, from a flawless base to a perfect pout.

Begin your makeup routine with the Bloomatte 6-in-1 Foundation Stick. This multifunctional product conceals, covers, and protects with ultraviolet (UV) defense, all while delivering a matte finish. Its creamy texture ensures smooth application and long-lasting coverage, providing a flawless base that enhances your natural beauty.

Once your foundation is applied, set it with the Fine to Refine Compact Powder. This lightweight powder absorbs excess oil, controls shine, and blurs imperfections, leaving your skin with a soft, velvety finish. Ideal for touch-ups throughout the day, it helps maintain a fresh, shine-free look while minimizing the appearance of pores.

Introduce a touch of color to your cheeks with the Moist Mochi Paste Powder Blush. This blush features a silky, buildable formula that seamlessly blends into your skin, creating a natural, dewy flush. Available in a range of shades, it enhances all skin tones, adding a vibrant and healthy glow to your complexion.

Keep your lips hydrated and nourished with the Gold Makes Gorgeous Lip Balm or Silver Makes Stunning Lip Balm. These balms are enriched with moisturizing ingredients to ensure your lips remain soft and supple throughout the day. With their subtle tint and luxurious packaging, they add a touch of elegance to your makeup routine.

Complete your look with the Plum Makes Plumping Lip Gloss. This gloss delivers a luscious, glossy finish while providing a plumping effect for fuller lips. Its non-sticky formula ensures comfort and long-lasting shine, making it a perfect final touch to your makeup.

With these five essential products, you can easily create a range of looks, from effortlessly natural to boldly glamorous. Experiment with these items to discover combinations that best suit your style and occasion.

Barenbliss, a professional clean beauty brand born out of Seoul, Korea, believes in the philosophy that everyone has the right to "Joyful Clean Beauty." With products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic, the brand ensures that beauty is as kind as it is effective.

Wave goodbye to hair loss

Your bath time is more than just a daily routine; its a time for renewal and relaxation, an opportunity to wash away the day’s worries and reconnect with your inner self. This time isn’t just about cleansing your body, it’s about nurturing you mind and soul allowing yourself to unwind and rejuvenate, and this is where Lavojoy comes in.

Designed to elevate your everyday bath time experience, the brand does it with a winning combination of luxurious scent and gentle yet effective skincare ingredients with fragrances to bring positive energy to both body and mind, elevating your everyday bath time experience.

One of the highlights of the brand’s current range of products are Hold Me Tight Pro Shampoo and Hold Me Tight Pro Conditioner, which target the most common hair concern among women and men which is hair loss. Hold Me Tight Pro Shampoo is enriched with amino acids that provides gentle cleansing without stripping your scalp’s natural moisture and is formulated with Kopexil, Ginger and Ginseng that helps to reduce hair fall and encourages hair growth.

Complementing the shampoo is Hold Me Tight Pro Conditioner which has the same main ingredients with the shampoo that seal in moisture and keeps the hair hydrated while strengthening the hair from the roots. It is infused with camellia, seed oil, walnut seed oil, Argan oil and sweet almond oil for gentle moisturizing that keeps the hair smooth and shiny. Both shampoo and conditioner gives a spring wonder fragrance a woody musk scent with top notes of lemon and patchouli, middle notes are cedar wood and cypress and base notes are amber and musk

Exclusively available in Watsons and SM Beauty, Lavojoy is also available in its official stores in Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

Vice Cosmetics lipliners

Lips’ new ‘besties’ with benefits

This lip gloss isn't just about shine (though it delivers that in spades), it's about embracing bold yet comfy shades that make you feel effortlessly you, just like the multi-talented Kaila Estrada.

Yes, Ever Bilena's new muse is the contemporary breakout actress who's been flooding your TikTok FYP's with her impressive acting prowess! This time, see her flaunt glowing, luscious lips in Ever Bilena's new Tinted Lip Gloss Campaign.

Just like Ever Bilena itself, this lip gloss is all about fun and functionality. Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Denice Sy shared, "We know you're busy, so we packed it with nourishing serum like Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid to keep your lips kissably soft all day!"

Speaking of shades, EB's new line has seven juicy options to choose from:

Etheral: The perfect "no-makeup" makeup pink.

Fandango: A rosy mauve for a touch of flirty.

Punch: A true coral pink that packs a punch (of color, that is).

Toast of New York: Feeling bold? This brick red is your jam.

Stunner: Warm, muted pink with a touch of shimmer for extra wow.

Honeymoon Glow (our best-seller!): A toasted papaya with a shimmer that's perfect for summer nights.

Melon: Craving a nudish peach finish? This is your go-to.

This isn't your sticky, messy lip gloss of the past. The Serum Tinted Lip Gloss is the perfect blend of high-shine color, lip care, and comfortable wear.

The Serum Tinted Lip Gloss (P225) is available on Tiktok and in other e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada. You may also cop this gloss in physical stores like Watsons, SM Beauty Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores and other leading department store outlets nationwide.

Try the ‘laminated brow look’

Ever Bilena’s new Shape & Set Brow Duo clear gel promises to hold the eyebrows for 18 hours. The sweat-proof, smudge-proof product is best for that “laminated brow look.” It comes in three shades and just a little amount goes a long way!

Complement the Shape & Set Brow Duo with the new Pro Blush Palette infused with Vitamin E.

K-beauty brand marks 4th anniversary

Dewha Skincare celebrates its fourth year of helping people own their glow. The Korean beauty label is giving its loyal modern “skinimalists” the chance to fly to South Korea, among other exclusive prizes for its fourth anniversary.

Claiming to be the no. 1 skincare-cosmetic hybrid brand, Dewha takes pride of a skin-first mindset and a multi-action approach to its glow-focused skincare and skincare-infused makeup.

Beauty rewards

Trusted skincare label Nivea recently marked a significant milestone in its commitment to skin health and well-being by hosting a nationwide raffle. This initiative went beyond simply offering prizes; it was a celebration of care, connection, and the expert solutions the brand provides to help you feel your best.

As a global leader in skincare, the brand is dedicated to delivering advanced skin solutions that empower individuals to embrace their own glow. With a focus on fostering community and well-being, the label encourages you to connect with others and enjoy life to the fullest.

The nationwide raffle is still ongoing, providing you with the opportunity to win exciting prizes. As the brand continues its mission to reward and celebrate loyal customers, each winner exemplifies the confidence that comes from caring for one’s skin. Until December 10, 2024, spend P500 on Nivea products for your chance to win a dream trip to South Korea for two. To enter, visit the brand’s official Instagram account and find the "Add Yours" template in the 10/10 IG story highlight. Click the "Add Yours" button to create a 30-second video showcasing your favorite product and why it deserves a 10 out of 10. Tag the brand in your post and include the hashtag #10outof10fromNIVEA. By participating, you'll have a chance to win exclusive goodies like the Intensive Moisture Body Milk, Body Extra Bright Radiant & Smooth Lotion, Extra Bright Super 10 Body Serum, and more.

Gifts that keep on giving under P500

Human Nature launches Christmas gift sets fit for every budget and personality. With its wide range of gift sets, you can find genuinely natural and proudly local goodies.

Human Nature, the Philippines' leading brand of genuinely natural products, has rounded up gift sets for every personality under P500. Each bundle is a gift that cares for you inside and out, keeps on giving to uplift the lives of fellow Filipinos, and is certified cruelty-free and preserves the planet. It’s genuinely natural and free from harmful chemicals, giving you the peace of mind.

Starting at just P164.50, you can surprise someone with a thoughtfully curated bundle. Every set even comes with a free festive gift bag — no wrapping needed.

Want to send your personal favorites? You may also create your own custom gift assortment. Just purchase a Christmas bags and fill it with gifts starting at just P62.75. You can also purchase more gifts and save more when you buy in bulk. Get a free Christmas gift bag when you choose the favorites like the Radiant Grace Night Cream (P895) or the Overnight Elixir (P995). These gifts will make your favorite people feel extra special with no extra cost.

To help customers skip the holiday rush and for convenient shopping, the brand offers multiple shopping options – from store shopping, to store pick-up and delivery via online orders. Score a 15% discount on all gifts when you sign up as a member for just P150 valid for one year at any of the brand’s branches nationwide or through its website. If you also have multiple recipients, you can shop gifts for them in a breeze by taking advantage of the website’s send-to-many option.

For other convenient online shopping options, head over to the label’s e-commerce shopping platforms (Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop) where you can enjoy a seamless cash-on-delivery payment mode. If you are in a hurry, get your gifts delivered via GrabMart, MetroMart, or PandaMart.

Give the gift of dream skin

Innisfree, a skincare brand from South Korea, aims to provide effective nature-powered skincare to its customers. Its ingredients are sourced directly from Jeju Island. For the holidays, the brand curated five skincare sets filled with their best-selling products.

Joyful + Hydrate Set: Starring the brand’s most popular ingredient, green tea, this set is perfect for those needing an extra hydration boost. It includes a full-size and travel sized Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum and a 15 ml Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Cream. The serum is formulated with a three-layer Encapsuled Hyaluronic Acid and Beauty Green Tea. This provides 7x more powerful hydration. When used with the cream, it will the guarantee the user with a dewy glow on the skin and protection for the skin barrier.

Wishful + Trouble Care Set: For those encountering troubles with acne, clogged pores and post-acne marks, the Wishful + Trouble Care Set is here to save the day. The set includes a full-size and travel sized Retinol Cica Repair Ampoule and Retinol Cica Barrier Defense Cream. Users can bask in the benefits of Pure Retinol and Niacinamide without the worry of irritation, thanks to the brand’s Cica Liposome. This set aims to break the acne cycle from the beginning of trouble, helping the skin become smooth and supple.

Lively + Brighten Set: Looking to fade dark spots and have radiant skin? Vitamin C is the key ingredient you need. The Lively + Brighten set includes a full-size and travel sized Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum and the Green Tea Hyaluronic Moist Sun Serum. Thanks to its formulation with Green Tea Enzyme and Vitamin C Capsules, it’s been clinically proven to help fade dark spots by 45% in seven days. After using, pair it with the sun serum to hydrate and protect your skin from the harsh rays of the sun.

Twinkly + Firming Set: This includes full-size and travel sized Collagen Green Tea Ceramide Bounce Cream and Vitamin C Green Tea Enzyme Brightening Serum. Made with Sea staghorn-derived collagen and Green Tea Ceramide, this formulation gives a healthy boost to the skin. In addition to this, combining Vitamin C with collagen will help the skin look clearer.

Joyful Holiday on the Isle: Last but not the least is a skincare set that will care for your body and is a guaranteed staple in anyone’s bag. This set is filled with the brand’s best hand creams. Included scents are Fluffy Pink, Dancing Daisy and Snowy Day.

The Holiday Sets are suitable for all skin types and can be used whether in the day or at night. These are available at any of the brand’s physical stores, LOOK, Mitsukoshi and select Watsons stores. They are also available in the brand’s official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops.

Science behind smart skincare

Discover the science behind the smarter skincare with Celeteque Dermoscience solution for any skin concerns. It’s time to elevate your beauty routine with products that are science-based and tested on Filipina skin.

These solutions include the brand’s products for hydration, acne, advanced anti-aging, brightening and skin defense.

Among the new ones is Acne Solutions Micellar Water, a rinse-free cleanser with Salicylic Acid, chamomile extract, and Sebum Control Technology. It has three times purifying action that not only cleanses and removes dirt and makeup, but also has benefits to address skin concerns. Salicylic Acid and Sebum Control Technology helps reduce excess oil and control acne.

Sofia Andres is Aveeno's new face

Aveeno unveiled its latest innovation, the Calm + Restore Facial Care line. The launch event, held at Khozy Lounge and followed by a vibrant social gathering at Papillon, was a testament to the brand’s ongoing commitment to sensitive skincare. Adding a special touch was the debut of Sofia Andres as the brand’s new ambassador, marking a significant milestone for both the product line and the brand.

The Calm + Restore product line is designed to meet the unique needs of sensitive skin. By leveraging the power of prebiotic oat and calming feverfew, this new line promises to instantly calm sensitive skin and help restore the skin’s moisture barrier. The event showcased key products such as the Oat Gel Moisturizer, Nourishing Daily Moisturizer with SPF 30, Re-Hydrating Night Cream, and Triple Oat Serum.

Guests had the opportunity to try these products firsthand. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the instantly calming effect and deep hydration provided by the line. The feedback reinforced the brand’s dedication to delivering effective solutions for sensitive skin.

Andres played a central role in the event. Known for her authentic approach to beauty and skincare, Sofia’s involvement added a personal and relatable dimension to the launch. Her connection with the audience and genuine enthusiasm for the products were evident throughout the evening.

“These products have made a noticeable difference in my skincare routine, and I’m excited to help others discover their benefits,” Sofia shared.

At the event, it was revealed that 92% of the line’s users felt their skin was soothed, and 100% experienced all-day comfort. Dr. Mabelle Colayco, a board-certified dermatologist, shared insights on managing sensitive skin and highlighted the importance of rebuilding the skin’s barrier. She emphasized that ingredients like prebiotic oat and feverfew help calm and protect sensitive skin.

Hugo Kerriou, a key figure in the brand’s research and development team, further explained the science behind these ingredients. Hugo shared that the brand has relied on oat for over 70 years due to its exceptional ability to hydrate, support the skin barrier, and balance the skin’s microbiome. He also noted that feverfew adds significant value with its soothing and antioxidant properties, which help the skin fend off environmental stressors.

The new Calm + Restore collection is now available at Watsons, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.

Gen Z-approved trendy pimple patches

Dealing with breakouts just got a fun upgrade as Posh Skin Co. brings a fresh twist to the skincare game with the launch of what is claimed to be the first fashionable pimple patches in the Philippines. Now, Filipinos can effectively treat blemishes while still looking stylish with the brand’s pimple patches featuring adorable and eye-catching animal designs.

This trendy skincare solution on-the-go is now available online and will soon be available at Watsons stores nationwide.

Each pimple patch comes in colorful and charming trademark-pending animal designs, giving the young a confidence-boosting way to effectively deal with pimples or breakouts.

“We wanted to give young Filipinos a product that not only delivers results but also something that helps to bring out their confidence and individuality,” said well-known fashion stylist and Posh Skin Co. partner, Charmaine Palermo. “We understand how pimples can really affect confidence, so we wanted our pimple patches to make it easier to deal with them in a fun, trendy, and effective way.”

Not only are the pimple patches an adorable way to cover zits, they also effectively zap them away. The unique shape of each patch allows it to stick to the skin better, making it last longer and treat pimples more effectively. The patches are specially formulated for Filipino skin, with ingredients such as salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates the top layer of the skin. It helps with the redness and swelling of zits, speeding up its healing.

The pimple patches are also infused with hydrocolloid acid to absorb impurities, reduce swelling, and promote healing. Hydrocolloid also protects blemish areas from abrasions and prevents infection. The pimple solution also has tea tree oil, which is known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties that gently targets pimples. Plus, these pimple patches are dermatologically-tested and are cruelty-free.

The pimple patches will be distributed by iFace, the retail giant behind cosmetic brands such as BYS, RUDE, Bioten, and VMV Hypoallergenics.

“We are excited to bring the pimple patches to Filipinas everywhere,” said iFace Chief Commercial Officer Angie Goyena. “It brings a fun, fresh approach to skincare. We believe this will change the way young people approach blemish treatment.”

The pimple patches are now available for P199 on Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop, and the official Posh Skin Co. website.

Pantene shampoos, conditioners

‘Extra moisturizing’ anti-dandruff shampoo

Dealing with dandruff could be uncomfortable and limiting. But with a proper hair and scalp routine, you can get rid of all those white flakes and build your confidence.

Fight off dandruff with scalp health expert Selsun Blue and its Extra Moisturizing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. It has Selenium Sulfide 1% to inhibit dandruff-causing fungal and bacterial growth and added menthol to ensure effective relief from scalp itching, irritation and redness. It also contains honey extract for lasting moisturization to revitalize dull locks.

Scalp-to-strand nourishment

As a pioneer in natural care in the Philippines, Human Nature aims to give more options with the launch of two new groundbreaking hair care products: the new Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Hyaluronic and Niacinamide (starts at P199/180ml) and Natural Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (starts at P219/180ml), pushing the boundaries of natural haircare with inroads in science.

The new Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide are formulated with two skincare powerhouse ingredients known for moisture and skin-barrier boosting benefits: Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture in your scalp and strands to revitalize dry, dull hair. And Niacinamide works on the scalp’s barrier, making your hair strands fuller and more resilient to damage.

“Here at Human Nature, we are continuously innovating new products to deliver no harmful chemicals in our everyday natural care essentials,” stated Anna Meloto-Wilk, co founder and president. “Building from our breakthrough in skin care last year, we’re excited to bring these advancements to hair care this year.”