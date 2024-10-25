‘Underconsumption Core’: Doctor warns vs using expired products to fight inflation

Slide from the powerpoint presentation of dermatologist and doctor Chesca Sy-Alvarado at a talk at the recent Makati City launch of Avon’s new Anew Skin Renewal Power Cream

MANILA, Philippines — Due to inflation that results in higher prices and cost of living, it is understandable that “Underconsumption Core” or “pagtitipid” and saving as much as one could on products has become a trending beauty trend.

At a talk at the recent Makati City launch of Avon’s new Anew Skin Renewal Power Cream, dermatologist and doctor Chesca Sy-Alvarado called “Underconsumption Core” as “generally practicing a minimalist lifestyle.”

“I think, for things like skincare products, this involves like using up everything (in an old product) before you (open a new product). The user is like, ‘We’re cutting off the packaging to get everything in the package,’ which is especially true in our culture (as Filipinos),” she said.

Using the product only once after opening the packaging to scoop out the contents is fine, said the doctor.

“But if you keep that product open for many, many days, in a way, it compromises the safety side of the products because these products, they are formulated to be inside the packaging and to avoid prolonged exposure (to outside elements). They complement each other – the formulation and the packaging,” the doctor noted.

The dermatologist also cautioned against using products beyond their expiration dates, diluting the products by adding water, and combining two dissimilar products together.

“Ignoring the expiration periods and by using a product, for example, with extra water just to make it last longer or mixing other products, like for example, sunscreen and foundation, it actually affects the stability and many things,” Dr. Sy-Alvarado warned.

Instead of using expired products and mixing many products altogether, the doctor recommended using, if possible, just one multifunctional product with multi-ingredient formulations and benefits. A "hardworking" product, she noted, also promotes sustainability.

“A hardworking product will help streamline your skincare while still delivering results," she assured, "And when you use less products, you actually minimize the risk of skin irritation.”

