Pia Wurtzbach confident Chelsea Manalo can make Philippines proud at Miss Universe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach called on Filipino pageant fans to support Chelsea Manalo in her bid for the Miss Universe crown.

At the recent Love Gala Auction media launch, where Pia announced the upcoming auction of various memorabilia from her pageant journey on December 3, the global icon enthusiastically shared, "Let's all support our very own Miss Philippines, Chelsea Manalo. She is a sweetheart, an angel, and I know she will make us all proud."

She added, "Let's all vote! I want to ask all our kababayans to help Chelsea out. She is representing us so well, and I know she’s having fun out there and getting the best advice she can."

She also revealed, "I had the chance to speak with her and offer some advice, as well as some ‘pasundot-sundot’ [tips], because I know how busy it gets once you're already inside."

The 2015 Miss Universe concluded by rallying for full support for the Philippine representative: "I know that whatever words of encouragement we can give her in the comments section or however we can help with votes, let's all do it. We want another Miss Universe, don't we?"

Her words were met with a rousing cheer from the crowd.

The 2024 Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 16 (November 17 in Manila). This year's edition in Mexico will be the biggest to date as more than 120 candidates will vie to be the successor to Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

To vote, you may download the Miss Universe app and check the details at Miss Universe official IG: https://www.instagram.com/missuniverse/.