Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach's designer Albert Andrada unveils latest wedding collection

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrated fashion designer Albert Andrada presented his latest bride-and-groom collection in Marikina Convention Center recently.

Simply dubbed "Antipolo Wedding Museum," the two-day show also presented the works of designers Rica Siena and Jez Amorado.

"This collection is different because of the silhouette of its form and cuts - soft, refined, and very feminine. I used liquid taffeta for the bouffant dresses.

"I'm also experimenting on denim as formal wear. It's a young and hip addition in men's wear, sans the tacky detailing," shared Andrada, during an intimate huddle after the show.

The silhouettes had volume and puff because, he said, his brides wanted the ballgown ensemble. While body-hugging designs and skin-baring designs were the fad of late, his brides wanted the exact opposite.

"I hope for my brand to go global. It starts with me joining fashion weeks abroad. And I need to collaborate with a partner who'll finance the undertaking. Perhaps, I'll restart in Saudi Arabia because that is where my career began way back then.

"I have a scheduled fashion show in Paris next year. I'll be doing that with my designer friends Michael Cinco, Cary Santiago, and Val Taguba. Unknown to many, we help one another. For one, we share our suppliers," he added.

The groomsmen looked dapper in jackets and waistcoats with trimmings on the cuff and lapel. Denim gave a new twist to groom's wear.

"This two-day exhibit is so titled because we want a different vibe for the wedding fair. So we thought of a museum feel with a fashion show. This type of fair/exhibit brings clients closer to Antipolo and the rest of Rizal province," revealed organizer Joy Madriaga.

The Madriagas started their food business in 2008, doing catering for wedding and special gatherings, as well as corporate events, in Antipolo and the whole of Rizal Province. From these setups slowly crept the fashion segments, especially when the organizers observed that they had a sizeable attendance.

"I'll be doing 17 weddings until the end of the year," Andrada revealed at the close of the interview with the press, including Philstar.com.