Australia wins Miss Earth 2024, Philippines in Top 12

Jessica Lane of Australia was crowned Miss Earth 2024 in Cove Manila, Okada Hotel on November 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Jessica Lane of Australia was crowned Miss Earth 2024 in Cove Manila, Okada Hotel on Saturday. She was crowned by outgoing queen Drita Ziri of Albania.

Philippine representative Irha Mel Alfeche finished in the Top 12.

The elemental court was composed of Hrafnhildur Haraldsdottir of Iceland (Miss Earth - Air), Bea Millan Windorski of the USA (Miss Earth - Water), and Neva Antezana of Peru (Miss Earth - Fire).

The other ladies who went on to place in the Top 12 were Bianca Nicole Miranda Caraballo (Puerto Rico), Shreeya Bokhoree (Mauritius), Shuntell Ezomo (Nigeria), Albertina Haimbala (Namibia), Tamara Aznar (Dominican Republic), Ekaterina Romanova (Russia), and Jasmine Jogenson (Cabo Verde).

The other delegates who made it to the first cut (Top 20) were the candidates from Wales, Korea, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Thailand, New Zealand, Cuba, online poll winner Poland (People's Choice Award), and the Philippines.

The semifinalists were announced right after the delegates performed a festive production number. Garbed with identical Angela Taloza dresses, together with Miss Earth 2023 Drita Ziri and elemental queens Yllana Marie Aduana (Air), Do Thi Lan Anh (Water), and Cora Bliault (Fire), the ladies took turns dancing to a mash up of "Pamulinawen" and "Salidumay."

The 2024 panel of judges included Miss Earth 2022 Mina Sue Choi, environmental advocate/speaker Mattias Gelber, Miss Earth 2004 Priscilla Mereilles, Carousel Productions Vice President Lorraine Schuck, Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco, Singaporean lawyer Jimmy Yim, and Miss Earth 2014 Jamie Harrell.

Hosted by Robi Domingo, the Miss Earth 2024 coronation night was streamed to a global audience via Carousel Productions channel on YouTube. This year's pageant theme centered on Heritage & Environment.

RELATED: Davaoeña educator wins Miss Philippines Earth 2024 crown