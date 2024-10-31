^

On the Radar

Carlos Yulo, Chloe San Jose share superpower wish

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2024 | 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Double gold Olympics winner Carlos Yulo and girlfriend Chloe San Jose shared their superpowers wish.

While on the red carpet for last night’s “Shake, Rattle and Ball presents Cirque” Halloween party by society maven Tim Yap in Makati City, Carlos and Chloe were asked that if they are to have a superpower, what would it be?

“Ako, invisibility talaga ako,” said Chloe.

“’Yung kay Spider-Man,” said Carlos. 

“Spider instincts!” he specified.

The lovers were among the ball’s star-studded guests, which included actors Donny Pangilinan, Jane De Leon and Sarah Lahbati, as well as beauty queens like Christi McGarry. — Photo, video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

CARLOS YULO

CHLOE SAN JOSE
