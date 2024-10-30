WATCH: Beauty queens in awe of Filipiniana fashion show for Ternocon 2025 launch

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queens Riana Pangindian, Dindi Pajares, Maria Gigante, Michelle Arceo, Dia Mate, Tracy Maureen Perez, Krishnah Gravidez, and Ara Arida graced the recent press conference of Ternocon 2025 last October 16 in Bench Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Together with Miss Universe 1973 and Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Vice-Chair Margie Moran-Floirendo, the beauty queens enjoyed the fashion show of creations of Ternocon 2025 mentors and fashion designers Ezra Santos, Rhett Eala, Lulu Tan-Gan, and Ternocon gold medalist Yssa Inumerable.

Also present were Bench founder Ben Chan, CCP President Kaye Tinga, and Ternocon Artistic Director Ricardo Eric Cruz.

Organized since 2018 by CCP and Bench, Ternocon honors and reimagines the traditional Philippine Terno through a Terno-making convention and contest. Ternocon encourages both expert and young aspiring Filipino designers to innovate the Philippine dress and yet retain its traditions and history.

The 2025 edition has officially begun its second workshop-mentoring for its finalists. The convention will culminate with a cultural fashion show on January 26, 2025 at the reception hall of the Philippine International Convention Center. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

