3rd Opulence Ball takes inspiration from '70s glamour

From left: Marina Summers, Solenn Heussaff, Mond Gutierrez, and Catriona Gray for the 2024 Opulence Ball

MANILA, Philippines — The popular Halloween event, Opulence Ball, is returning for a third edition, this time taking inspiration from the glitz, glamour, and allure of the 1970s.

The Opulence Ball is the brainchild of host-entrepreneur Raymond "Mond" Gutierrez and events specialist Ashleigh Rye as part of the former's efforts to make Manila a premiere party destination in Asia.

The inaugural event held in 2019 carried a "Let Them Eat Cake" theme inspired by Marie Antoinette, and because of the pandemic, the ball made its grand comeback last year with a mythology and folklore theme.

The 2023 edition saw celebrities and invited guests hitting the red carpet with their fashion interpretations of deities from around the world.

With nothing to hold it back, the ball returns with a "The Velvet Underground" theme inspired by the '70s, an era filled with hedonistic pursuits and individualistic expressions.

Guests invited to the event on Halloween night in Makati's Manila Peninsula will be dazzling in '70s outfits, echoing the decade's creativity and beauty.

Mond and Ashleigh tapped the likes of Solenn Heussaff, Catriona Gray, Isabelle Daza, Marina Summers, BJ Pascual, Jason Dhakal, and Christi McGarry for teasers of the 2024 Opulence Ball, and all are expected to be in attendance on October 31.

