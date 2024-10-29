LIST: SM's Sine Sindak movies this Halloween

MANILA, Philippines — A spooky and spine-chilling week awaits movie fans as SM Cinema brings back Sine Sindak, its Halloween-themed film festival, in partnership with Viva Films and CrystalSky Entertainment from October 30 to November 5.

Now in its fifth year, Sine Sindak celebrates all things mysterious and creepy as it features a lineup of Filipino and foreign horror movies at low prices for maximum scare and fun at SM Cinemas nationwide.

Moviegoers will only have to spend P150 per movie, while they can do a movie marathon with an all-day pass priced at P300.

Here are the participating movies for Sine Sindak:

‘Nanay Tatay’

Three young girls are rescued by a loving couple who lost a daughter. What they did not know is that their new home houses a restless spirit that haunts anyone it encounters.

Cast: Aubrey Caraan, Xia Vigor, Heart Ryan, Andrea del Rosario, Jeffrey Hidalgo, Elia Ilano, Billy Villeta

Director: Roni Benaid

‘Pasahero’

On a late-night train, seven passengers turn a blind eye to a crime. Now they get to know what being helpless feels like.

Cast: Louise delos Reyes, Bea Binene, Andre Yllana, Mark Anthony Fernandez

Director: Roman Perez Jr.

‘House of Sayuri’

Adapted from the popular horror manga series. A family moves into a house, but discovers that it is haunted by a murdered girl.

Cast: Fusao Urabe, Zen Kajihara, Koko Morita

Director: Koji Shiraishi

‘The Thorn: One Sacred Night’

In Javanese culture, Sengkolo is a negative entity that often haunts humans, brings bad luck, and brings disaster. On the first night of Suro, Sengkolo moved to target several weton who were his prey.

Cast: Donny Alamsyah, Fauzan Nasrul, Anantya Kirana

Director: Hanny R. Saputra

‘My Mother’s Eyes’

Both Hitomi and her daughter Eri are cellists who are involved in a traffic accident, leaving Hitomi without sight and Eri paralyzed. While Hitomi wears camera-equipped contact lenses and Eri wears VR goggles, the two share one vision.

Cast: Hisashi, Kosuke Hoshi, Takuma Izumi

Director: Takeshi Kushida

‘Tenement’

Soriya goes back to Cambodia in a quest to find herself after her mother's death, there she finds a family she has never known and an old building full of dark secrets.

Cast: Yoshihiko Hosoda, Sahrah Pich Manika, Rous Mony

Director: Sokyou Chea, Inrasothythep Neth

‘MADS’

A teenager stops off to see his dealer to test a new drug before heading off for a night of partying. On the way home, he picks up an injured woman and the night takes a surreal turn.

Cast: Lewkowski Yovel, Lucille Guillaume

Director: David Moreau

‘V/H/S Beyond’

Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi inspired hell landscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense.

Cast: Phillip Andre Botello, Dane Diliegro, Jolene Andersen

Director: Kate Siegel, Justin Long, Jordan Downey, Virat Pal, Christian Long, Justin Martinez, Jay Cheel

