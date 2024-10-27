Miss Earth 2024 presents 77 delegates via Philippine weaves fashion show

The Miss Earth 2024 delegates wear Philippine-inspired ensembles that were created by members of the Designer Cycle Philippines in the press presentation held in The Cove, Okada, Manila on October 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Carousel Productions formally presented its 77 official delegates through a mini fashion show at the Cove Manila in Okada Hotel.

The ladies donned Philippine-inspired ensembles that were created by members of the Designer Cycle Philippines, which included Johnny Abad, Benz Torres, Adonis Ara Samson, Rafael Gonzales, Alfonso Emmanuel, Darlene Acuña, Edwin Uy, Thad Carreon, Santa Emmanuelle, and Madz Linsangan Jose among others.

The earthlings wore designs that incorporated indigenous weaves such as Piña, Ikat, Tinalak, Abaca silk, Lumad, Hablon, and the Cordillera Inabel while sashaying to music played by the Kalilayan Folkloric Group.

Bea Millan Windorski (USA) won the gold medal for her Philippine-inspired attire, while Tamara Aznar (Dominican Republic) and Faith Wanyama (Kenya) were proclaimed the silver and bronze recipients, respectively.

"Not many are aware that Heritage plays an important role in environmental protection, which is passed down from generation to generation. Therefore, the Miss Earth ambassadors from each country will be promoting their heritage to the world by sharing its history, the beauty of heritage landmarks, artistic craftsmanship or livelihood, culture and traditions, and even family values and heirlooms," said Miss Earth Co-founder Lorraine E. Schuck.

This year's roster of Earth warriors are:

Xhesika Pengili (Albania)

Sadjia Herbane (Algeria)

Sol Bonfigli (Argentina)

Jessica Lane (Australia)

Ferdousi Tanvir Ichchha (Bangladesh)

Ekaterina Shcheglova (Belarus)

Elizabeth Victoria Raska (Belgium)

Morgan Miles (Belize)

Steffany Arriaza Cabezas (Bolivia)

Josiane Viana (Brazil)

Tatiana Miroshina Savko (Bulgaria)

Jasmine Jorgensen (Cabo Verde)

Phyadeth Rotha (Cambodia)

Enanga Tina-Randa (Cameroon)

Aleena Singh (Canada)

Janis Almendra Zamorano Muñoz (Chile)

Yang Ling (China)

Maria Alejandra Camargo (Colombia)

Sharon Recinos (Costa Rica)

Stephany Diaz (Cuba)

Tamara Aznar (Dominican Republic)

Fatima Cruz (El Salvador)

Brooke Nicola Smith (England)

Ruth Tewodros (Ethiopia)

Ashlin Alveena Prasad (Fiji)

Margaux Bourgeais (France)

Winifred Esi Sam (Ghana)

Estephanie Charles (Haiti)

Elizabeth Cruz (Honduras)

Ariel Tse (Hong Kong)

Hrafnhildur Haraldsdottir (Iceland)

Gauri Gothankar (India)

Jennifer Calista Joo (Indonesia)

Egle Fruttauro (Italy)

An Furukawa (Japan)

Faith Wanyama (Kenya)

Seobyn Ryu (Korea)

Eltina Thaqi (Kosovo)

Fachalin Chounlamounty (Laos)

Mary Kermon (Liberia)

Hendry Tsiky (Madagascar)

Geetha William (Malaysia)

Shreeya Bokhoree (Mauritius)

Patricia Ramos Lagunes (Mexico)

Tselmeg Purevjal (Mongolia)

Lola Djajic (Montenegro)

Thaw Dar Sun (Myanmar)

Albertina Haimbala (Namibia)

Sumana K.C. (Nepal)

Faylinn Pattileamonia (Netherlands)

Angela Marie Rowson (New Zealand)

Shuntell Ezomo (Nigeria)

Heavenly Pangelinan (Northern Marianas)

Selina Josefsen (Norway)

Mehwish Butt (Pakistan)

Niva Antezana (Peru)

Irha Mel Alfeche (Philippines)

Julia Zawistowska (Poland)

Ionela Romaniuc (Portugal)

Bianca Caraballo (Puerto Rico)

Candice Francoise (Reunion Island)

Ekaterina Romanova (Russia)

Anna-Li Pisa Tanuvasa Chou-Lee (Samoa)

Victorija Stojiljkovic (Serbia)

Ashley Gan He Qian (Singapore)

Zoja Ulaga (Slovenia)

Jessica Nel (South Africa)

Hasani Kawya (Sri Lanka)

Soda Rachadawan Fowler (Thailand)

Noura Aljasmi (United Arab Emirates)

Bea Millan Windorski (USA)

Brianna McSween (US Virgin Islands)

Karleys Rojas (Venezuela)

Cao Ngoc Bich (Vietnam)

Grace Gavigan (Wales)

Mumba Kawama Charity (Zambia), and

Tatenda Mayoyo (Zimbabwe)

Seobyn Ryu of Korea (Asia & Oceania), Shreeya Bokhoree of Mauritius (Africa), Brooke Nicola Smith of England (Europe), and Stephany Diaz of Cuba (The Americas) were recognized as the leading candidates for People's Choice Award in their respective regions. This year's theme is "Heritage X Environment."

At the culmination of the event, Jessica Lane of Australia (Asia & Oceania), Hrafnhildur Haraldsdottir of Iceland (Europe), Brianna McSween of the US Virgin Islands (The Americas), and Jasmine Jorgensen of Cabo Verde (Africa) were voted by mediamen as Darling of the Press from their respective regions.

The 24th Miss Earth coronation night will unfold at the Okada Ballroom on November 12, 7 p.m. and will be beamed to a global audience via Carousel Productions' channel on YouTube, as well as the Kapamilya channel, TFC, Aliw channel, and KTV & QBN TV USA for national and regional broadcasts.

