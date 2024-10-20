Miss International announces 2024 competition format

Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio of Venezuela during her Manila visit in July 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss International Organization (MIO) announced its competition format for the 2024 final show.

The elimination starts with all 75 delegates performing in their respective National Costumes.

The first cut (Top 20), including the People's Choice winner, will be chosen during the preliminary evaluation on November 10, with the Evening Gown prejudging on November 12 prior to the final show.

The Top 8 will then be announced to determine the winner and the four runners-up. Outgoing queen Andrea Rubio of Venezuela will crown her successor.

The Miss International 2024 coronation night will unfold on November 12, 6 p.m. at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss International Organization announces 2024 coronation date, venue