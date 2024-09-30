fresh no ads
Philippines' Chelsea Manalo very busy with Miss Universe training; tight-lipped on pageant plans
Philippines’ Chelsea Manalo very busy with Miss Universe training; tight-lipped on pageant plans

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 3:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo is mum on the details of her pageant journey.

At a recent interview with Philstar.com at the opening of Lacoste Pop-Up store in Greenbelt 5, Makati City where Chelsea was a guest, the Filipino-American model asked not to be squeezed about her pasarela, gown, national costume and other elements leading to her Miss Universe finals battle, where she will vie to snag the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

She, however, assured everyone that nothing is making her busy at the moment but training for the contest.

“Stick to their dreams and to never forget who you are in the process,” she advised those aspiring to follow her footsteps, ”Have fun and just enjoy!” — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

