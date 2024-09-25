Married woman, plus-sized among Miss Grand Philippines 2024 official candidates

Some of the Miss Grand Philippines 2024 official candidates presented to the press

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand Philippines national director and ALV Pageant Circle president Arnold Vegafria presented the official lineup of the candidates competing for the national title this year at a recent press presentation held in the Paul Cornilissen showroom in Makati City.

This year's hopefuls include plus-sized women, extremely young maidens, pageant veterans, newbies, as well as a married woman who will be vying for the Universal Woman title. This latter platform welcomes both single and married aspirants, aged 25 to 45.

The roster includes:

Zsarlene Mae Anicete (Batangas)

Isabel Dawson (Bulacan)

Marinel Salvador (Cabanatuan City)

Chloe Guatno (Camarines Norte)

Christine Julianne Opiaza (Castillejos, Zambales)

Julianne Rose Reyes (Cavite)

Geralyn Basto de Klerke (Himamaylan, Negros Occidental)

Carrhyll Manicad (Malabon)

Jubilee Therese Acosta (Manila)

Mikaela Jane Fajardo (Marilao, Bulacan)

Alyssa Marie Geronimo (Nueva Ecija)

Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)

Jenesse Viktoria Mejia (Pangasinan)

Selena Antonio-Reyes (Pasig City)

Angel Bianca Agustin (Quezon City)

Anna Margaret Mercado (Quirino)

Samantha Margaret Babila (Rizal)

Diana Mariel Valendia (Sta. Mesa, Manila)

Patricia McGee (Zambales)

Miss Grand Philippines 2024 unfolds on September 29 in Resorts World Performing Arts Theater.

"Trust your team, ladies. They are your backbone. Just be your authentic self," advised outgoing queen Nikki de Moura, during the press conference.

The new national winner will depart thereafter, in time for the registration of Miss Grand International 2024 in Camboda. The final show will, however, take place in Bangkok, Thailand on October 25.