fresh no ads
Married woman, plus-sized among Miss Grand Philippines 2024 official candidates | Philstar.com
^

Fashion and Beauty

Married woman, plus-sized among Miss Grand Philippines 2024 official candidates

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 7:33pm
Married woman, plus-sized among Miss Grand Philippines 2024 official candidates
Some of the Miss Grand Philippines 2024 official candidates presented to the press
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Grand Philippines national director and ALV Pageant Circle president Arnold Vegafria presented the official lineup of the candidates competing for the national title this year at a recent press presentation held in the Paul Cornilissen showroom in Makati City.

This year's hopefuls include plus-sized women, extremely young maidens, pageant veterans, newbies, as well as a married woman who will be vying for the Universal Woman title. This latter platform welcomes both single and married aspirants, aged 25 to 45.

The roster includes:

  • Zsarlene Mae Anicete (Batangas)
  • Isabel Dawson (Bulacan)
  • Marinel Salvador (Cabanatuan City)
  • Chloe Guatno (Camarines Norte)
  • Christine Julianne Opiaza (Castillejos, Zambales)
  • Julianne Rose Reyes (Cavite)
  • Geralyn Basto de Klerke (Himamaylan, Negros Occidental)
  • Carrhyll Manicad (Malabon)
  • Jubilee Therese Acosta (Manila)
  • Mikaela Jane Fajardo (Marilao, Bulacan)
  • Alyssa Marie Geronimo (Nueva Ecija)
  • Sophia Bianca Santos (Pampanga)
  • Jenesse Viktoria Mejia (Pangasinan)
  • Selena Antonio-Reyes (Pasig City)
  • Angel Bianca Agustin (Quezon City)
  • Anna Margaret Mercado (Quirino)
  • Samantha Margaret Babila (Rizal)
  • Diana Mariel Valendia (Sta. Mesa, Manila)
  • Patricia McGee (Zambales)

Miss Grand Philippines 2024 unfolds on September 29 in Resorts World Performing Arts Theater.

"Trust your team, ladies. They are your backbone. Just be your authentic self," advised outgoing queen Nikki de Moura, during the press conference.

The new national winner will depart thereafter, in time for the registration of Miss Grand International 2024 in Camboda. The final show will, however, take place in Bangkok, Thailand on October 25.

vuukle comment

MISS GRAND INTERNATIONAL

MISS GRAND PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with