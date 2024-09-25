^

Red Charity Gala 2024 to feature 'Queen of Knits' Lulu Tan-Gan

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 25, 2024 | 8:39am
Red Charity Gala 2024 to feature 'Queen of Knits' Lulu Tan-Gan
Lulu Tan-Gan showcases her versatile piña wear at Bench Fashion Week 2023
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Designs by the country's "Queen of Knits" Lulu Tan-Gan will be featured at this year's Red Charity Gala.

The long-running fashion charity event was first organized by philantropists Tessa Prieto and Kate Tiñga in 2009 for the benefit of the Philippine Red Cross, the Assumption HS81 Foundation and other beneficiaries.

Past featured designers include Rajo Laurel, Michael Cinco, Jojie Lloren, Lesley Mobo, Furne One, Dennis Lustico, Chito Vijandre, Cary Santiago, Joey Samson, Ezra Santos, and most recently, Ivarluski Aseron.

The event featuring Aseron last year was the gala's first edition after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Tan-Gan will showcase her latest collection "Crafting Fashion" and her expert use of piña combined with ethnic prints and patterns from all around the country.

The designer has been a longtime advocate for local fashion particularly in France, organizing Philippine entries in the Concours International Des Jeunes Createurs de Mode from 1992 to 2005, and in July 2003 was awarded the Order of the Arts and Letters by the French Minister of Culture and Communication.

The 2024 Red Charity Gala featuring Tan-Gan will take place in Shangri-La The Fort on October 22.

RELATED: Red Charity Gala 2023 exceeds target; Filipina supermodels at Ivarluski Aseron show

