Lacoste opens café, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo in attendance

MANILA, Philippines — French fashion label Lacoste opened last Wednesday Le Café Lacoste, which exclusively caters to customers of its Leather Goods collection pop-up store and members of its membership platform, Le Club Lacoste.

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo was among the celebrity guests of the newly opened café and pop-up store, alongside actresses Gabbi Garcia, Kyline Alcantara, and Sofia Andres.

Located in Greenbelt 5 Fashion Center, Makati City, the café and pop-up shop are ongoing until September 29, boasting of latest and timeless Leather Goods collection embodying the brand’s core belief that “French style is made to last.” The brand continues its tradition of enduring reinvention, with its unique savoir-faire such as knitwear, petit pique, and graphic patterns reimagined into leather goods.

Those who purchase a leather good item in the pop-up store will have a free limited-edition Lacoste Pouch to match their new item. While browsing the collection, shoppers can take a moment to unwind with a free cup of finely brewed coffee and customized biscuits from Le Café Lacoste, located within the store.

The café and its products are available for free for both buying customers of the store and for Le Club Lacoste members. No purchase is required for Le Club Lacoste members to get free café items and to stay at the café. The café, however, is not open to the public for the sole purpose of purchasing items from it.

Among those that can be enjoyed at the café are hot or cold Americano, French Vanilla and Matcha Ichigo drinks; Salted Caramel, Sorrento, French Vanilla, Avocado, Ensaymada and Wine-Soaked Strawberries ice cream; croissant, Kouign Amann, French macarons and Lacoste logo biscuits.