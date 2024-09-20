New golf apparel collection with sustainable fabrics launched

MANILA, Philippines — The golf apparel series of American fashion line Penguin is releasing a new collection featuring standout hues and modern styling.

Several of the designs are created using sustainable fabrics, those tagged under EcoVero or CoolMax, shared Original Penguin Philippines marketing director Justin Pua.

"One is created from recycled plastics — from plastic bottles to fabrics — while the other uses less water," Pua explained to members of the media including Philstar.com at the collection's launch held in Bonifacio Global City last September 20.

Pua added the shirt's tags will indicate they are made with organic cotton, meaning, no pesticides were used when the cotton was grown.

As for the new line's looks, both men's and women's collections carry retro prints or a design incorporating company mascot Pete the Penguin, something Pua said the brand has been doing since 1955.

Related: Prada's Milan 'superheros' are nod to brand's eclectic past

Included in the men's collection are the 60's Heritage Print Polo, Player All Over Novelty Print, Heritage Polo, Retro Geo Print Polo, and the Long-Sleeve Performance Earl.

Not to be missed out are the clothes featuring Pete the Penguin like the Pete 'N the Course Blocked Polo, Pete's Flash Cards Polo, All Over 60's Floral Pete Crossover Pants, and All Over Pete Embroidered Shorts.

The women's collection, meanwhile, contains more varied choices like the Zip Polo with Mesh, Geo Printed Sideblocked Skort, Flounce Skort with Ribbed Waistband, Veronice Romper with Mesh Sleeves, Floral Printed Zip Dress with Rib Details, Solid Sun Protection Top, and Pete the Penguin appears on the Groovy Pete Printed Zip Polo.

Both collections have a color palette of tanager turquoise, ambaro blue, sharp green, and the classic navy and white.

Pua also shared one feature among the collection that the logo feels embroidered on the clothes, when in fact they are glued on having gone through washing a hundred times at the factory so they won't come off.

RELATED: Manila's first woman mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan transforms dad's Barongs into Terno