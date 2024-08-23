Miss World PH 2024's Sophia Bianca Santos bares father's wish for beauty queen daughter

MANILA, Philippines — A member of the Miss World Philippines 2024 royal court as its 2nd Princess, Sophia Bianca Santos lives up to Pampanga's reputation as the home of beauty queens (and kings)!

After winning the Bench Body special award in the recent national finals, Soph (as close friends call her), has proven that she is one of Pampanga's sure bets in the 2024 pageant scene.

On a recent visit to the Philstar.com office in Taguig as newly-crowned titleholders of Miss World Philippines 2024, Soph gamely answered the queries hurled at her.

"I was full of self-doubt before joining pageantry. It was my father's wish that I become a beauty queen before he passed away. So I needed to believe in myself to fulfill his wish.

"I was an introvert but I conquered my shyness when I started competing. During the Miss World Philippines 2024 competition, I became good friends with Miss Zamboanga. We easily clicked as we shared parallel life stores.

"Joining a national pageant is an expensive venture. Fortunately, my collaboration with our local government unit (LGU) gave me the much needed support," shared the soft-spoken Kapampangan.

Sophia's shyness is quickly forgotten, even by those who know her, because of her very strong stage presence. It is this attribute that easily endeared her to the selection committee.

Soph was honored with a grand homecoming parade in her home province in Pampanga in mid-August. The Miss World Philippines organization encouraged her fellow Kapampangans and supporters to celebrate her triumphant return.

