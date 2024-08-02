Liza Soberano, Niana Guerrero eager to try BYS' 'Inside Out 2' collection

MANILA, Philippines — One series actress Liza Soberano and content creator Niana Guerrero are looking forward to as new ambassadors of Australian cosmetics brand BYS is its "Inside Out 2" makeup line.

Liza and Niana were unveiled as new BYS ambassadors in an event last July 30 held in SMX Convention Center, Taguig.

Both artists were grateful to be part of the BYS family and agreed that the products they are looking forward to the most are those under BYS' "Inside Out 2" themed collection.

The products in the line are inspired by the characters in the 2024 Pixar film, which recently became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

These include the Cheer Up Hydrating Mist, the Super Shy Liquid Blush, the Mad Matte Liquid Lipstick, and Color-Adapting Calming Lip Oil, just to name a few.

The hydrating mist is formulated with hyaluronic acid to keep the skin plump and moisturized, while the liquid lipstick, which comes in four shades, leaves a strong long-lasting matte look on the lips through a weightless cream to powder formula.

The liquid blush may share the name with the popular NewJeans song, but moisturizing ingredients in its formula blends into the skin as it nourishes the lips with a soft skin-like flush.

The lip oil also has moisturizing ingredients in its formula that nourishes the lips, giving it a natural rosy pink hue and it adapts to the skin's natural pH (potential of hydrogren).

Also in the line-up are the Radiant Bliss Sun Tint, the Fearless Brow Mascara, the Whatever! Tubing Mascara, the Glitter Liquid Eyeliner, and the Effortless Liquid Eyeliner.

