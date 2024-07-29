Celine Dion's Paris Olympics dress took over 1,000 hours to create

MANILA, Philippines — Renowed singer Celine Dion's dress at her performance during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony last Saturday took over 1,000 hours to create.

In their Instagram account, Vogue France said that the dress was designed by Italian fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.

"@CelineDion’s haute couture dress took over 1,000 hours to create in the @Dior ateliers," Vogue France wrote.

"For the ultimate chapter of the #Paris2024 #OlympicGames opening ceremony and her comeback on stage after 4 years, the singer wore a white gown imagined by @MariaGraziaChiuri.

"A silk georgette embroidered with sequins (pierced sparkles) and over 500 meters of fringing studded with thousands of silver beads coming alive with the rhythm of her performance."

Celine sang "L'Hymne à l'Amour," a tribute to Edith Piaf in her first performance after four years due to a neurological disorder affecting her voice.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” Celine wrote on Instagram.

“All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

