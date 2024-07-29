^

'The Lorax approves': Dr. Seuss reacts to Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics wardrobe

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 10:13am
'The Lorax approves': Dr. Seuss reacts to Lady Gaga's Paris Olympics wardrobe
Lady Gaga at her Paris Olympics opening performance
MANILA, Philippines — A social media page dedicated to the late American author and cartoonist Dr. Seuss reacted on Lady Gaga's wardrobe at her Paris Olympics 2024 opening performance.

In its Facebook page, Dr. Seuss posted a photo of Gaga, editing it to add more "truffula" to her wardrobe, and comparing it to the 2012 movie "The Lorax," based on one of Dr. Seuss' books.

"We added even more truffula to Lady Gaga opening ceremony performance! The games are being described as the greenest in Olympic history, and the Lorax certainly approves of that," the page wrote. 

"Let the games begin!" it added. 

Gaga performed at the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris last Saturday.

Her performance was inspired by French Cabaret. She sang "Mon Truc en Plume," a well-known French circus song. 

“I am humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song – a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre," Gaga wrote on X. 

“We rented pompoms from Le Lido archive – a real French cabaret theatre. We collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes, using naturally molted feathers. I studied French choreography that put a modern twist on a French classic. I rehearsed tirelessly to study a joyful French dance, brushing up on some old skills.

“I bet you didn’t know I used to dance at a '60s French party on the lower east side when I was first starting out! I hope you love this performance as much as I do.”

