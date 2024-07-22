^

Fashion and Beauty

Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto stun in wedding-like outfits at GMA Gala 2024

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 22, 2024 | 2:35pm
Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto stun in wedding-like outfits at GMA Gala 2024
Real-life couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto at the GMA Gala 2024
Nice Print Photography via Barbie Forteza's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso real-life couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto sent "kilig" frenzy to their fans during the GMA Gala held in Marriott Hotel last Saturday.

In her Instagram account, Barbie posted photos and a video of them at the gala. 

"Date night," Barbie captioned the post. 

Jak quickly commented on Barbie's post, saying: "My best dressed for GMA GALA 2024."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jak Roberto (@jakroberto)

Fans also commented their "kilig" on Barbie's post.  

"Bakit kinikilig ako sa inyong dalawa," an Instagram user wrote.  

"Loveee ittt!!!! Ready na," another user commented with a church emoji. 

RELATEDBarbie Forteza goes solo, rushes to help Herlene Budol at GMA Gala 2024

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

JAK ROBERTO
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with