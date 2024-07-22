Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto stun in wedding-like outfits at GMA Gala 2024

Real-life couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto at the GMA Gala 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso real-life couple Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto sent "kilig" frenzy to their fans during the GMA Gala held in Marriott Hotel last Saturday.

In her Instagram account, Barbie posted photos and a video of them at the gala.

"Date night," Barbie captioned the post.

Jak quickly commented on Barbie's post, saying: "My best dressed for GMA GALA 2024."

Fans also commented their "kilig" on Barbie's post.

"Bakit kinikilig ako sa inyong dalawa," an Instagram user wrote.

"Loveee ittt!!!! Ready na," another user commented with a church emoji.

