Marcos' SONA 2024 outfit revealed

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivering his third State of the Nation Address (SONA)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is all set for his third State of the Nation Address (SONA), which he will give in front of members of Senate and Congress today in Quezon City's Batasang Pambansa.

The president rehearsed his speech in Malacañang the day before, as documented by the Presidential Communication Office (PCO).

"[President Marcos'] SONA Barong is a collaborative work of artisans from Lucban, Quezon, Taal, Batangas, and Aklan," the PCO said in a statement.

Marcos previously wore a Barong Tagalog in his two previous SONAs, both of them significant on the fashion front as Filipiniana and local textiles were the dominant outfits of attendees.

At the 2022 SONA, the president's first, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos wore a traditional Terno made of Piña Calado, Victorian Lace and Georgette, embroidered with gold as designed by London-based Filipino Lesley Mobo

The following year, the First Lady wore another Mobo creation, this time, a yellow gown made with pineapple fiber and adorned with tropical flowers.

