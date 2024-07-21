fresh no ads
Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe Philippines queens Michelle Dee, Chelsea Manalo spotted at GMA Gala 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 21, 2024 | 2:51pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Marquez Dee (right)
Dennis Sulit via Michelle Dee's Instagram, ProShot Concept Studio via Miss Universe Philippines' Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former and reigning Miss Universe Philippines queens Michelle Dee and Chelsea Manalo graced this year's GMA Gala 2024. 

The beauty queens donned designer gowns in black. 

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee was in a Francis Libiran sweetheart gown. She completed her look with a pixie cut that complemented her long, slender neck. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

The newly-crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, meanwhile, wore a Manny Halasan halter-top creation with train.

Apart from them, other beauty queens spotted include Filipino-American Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel, Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and Miss International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves.

