Filipino beauty brands on the rise globally – expert

MANILA, Philippines — Thanks partly to K-pop and Korean beauty, Filipinos have been yearning to have their own “Fil-beauty” brands out into the world, Jared Ernest De Guzman, Customer Director, Marketing, for health, beauty and wellness store chain Watsons Philippines, told Philstar.com in an interview.

“If you look at the segmentation within skincare, Korean and Asian skin – so Japanese, Thai, Taiwanese, and even our local Filipino brands – are really booming,” De Guzman told Philstar.com and other media outlets at last month’s Watsons SM Mall of Asia main mall store re-opening.

“It’s really the influence probably also of Koreans in terms of their love of their own local skincare, nahawa rin s’ya rito.”

True to De Guzman’s observation, the Philippines’ leading light for the beauty industry, the Chamber of Cosmetics Industry of the Philippines (CCIP), recently had a powerful presence at the recently concluded Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN 2024 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center buzzed with activity as exhibitors and buyers from across Southeast Asia and the world gathered to witness the latest trends and innovations in the world of beauty.

The CCIP sent a delegation in collaboration with Informa Markets, the event organizer. This strategic partnership aimed to forge new business opportunities and bring cutting-edge advancements back to the Philippine beauty market. By actively engaging with international counterparts and staying abreast of global trends, the CCIP aims to pave the way for a brighter future for Philippine cosmetics.

For those who want to start their own Fil-beauty journey, here are some of the most-coveted local brands to discover, alongside some of their latest offerings:

Vice Cosmetics

Vice Cosmetics has been a record-breaking and leading name in the local beauty industry for seven years now. Known for its commitment to inclusivity and diversity, the brand offers a wide range of accessible, high performance products that empower individuals to express their authentic beauty, and has become a trusted ally for beauty enthusiasts — no matter their gender, age, color, and shape.

Recently, the label released its viral sensation, One & Done Creamy Long Lasting Multisticks, known for being the all-in-one solution for sculpting, defining and enhancing facial features, which now comes reimagined with an innovative range of six blushes, two brontours, and two contour sticks, each equipped with a built-in brush for seamless application and blending.

The One and Done Sticks are now available on TikTok Shop, Shopee, and selected Vice Stores, Watsons, and SM Beauty stores nationwide.

“The essence of the One & Done Sticks lie in its simplicity and multifunctionality, making it a “must-have in every makeup kit,” said Jairus Francisco, the brand’s Marketing Communications Officer.

Designed to empower individuals to effortlessly transform and sculpt their facial features, the One & Done Sticks invite everyone to personalize their look with versatility. Whether it is enhancing cheekbones, defining the jawline, or adding color to the eyes, cheeks and lips, this collection aims to put the power of professional-grade makeup artistry into the hands of its users, in addition to its high performance formula that lasts up to 12 hours.

Ever Bilena

This July, Ever Bilena (EB) marks Lipstick Day on July 29 with 50% off on a wide range of brands and products, including lipsticks, tinted lip balms, lip glosses, lip oils, and even lip masks.

Looking for a lip tint that goes beyond just color? The brand’s new Water Tint is infused with four times Hyaluronic Acid. This innovative formula is perfect for students and young adults who want a pop of color that keeps their lips healthy. Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and nourishes, keeping lips soft and kissable even under the scorching summer sun.

Water Tint promises to deliver vibrant color in just one swipe. The formula enables the product to glide on effortlessly, feeling like water on one’s lips, and boasts a refreshing watermelon scent that will make every application a delightful experience.

The tint is easily buildable, allowing you to transform your pout from a natural everyday look to a show-stopping opaque color. With six shades to choose from, one can find one’s perfect match to suit any mood and occasion: from Sleek and Mirthful to Remarkable, Gleaming, Roseate, and Vivacious.

Likewise, the brand’s hydrating Serum Tinted Lip Gloss aims to go beyond shine, but also about embracing bold yet comfortable shades that make you feel effortlessly you, just like the multi-talented Kaila Estrada, the brand’s new muse.

This lip gloss is all about fun and functionality, said Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Denice Sy.

“We know you're busy, so we packed it with nourishing serum like Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid to keep your lips kissably soft all day,” she noted in a statement.

From the "no-makeup" makeup pink Ethereal to the nudish peach Melon, the Serum Tinted Lip Gloss comes is not sticky and messy and comes in a wide variety of shades that aim to give a pop of personality for one’s lips.

Under EB are sister brands. Careline, for the younger generation, is known for its fan-favorite tinted lip balms, matte bullets, fruity lip oils, and juicy stains are all on sale for 50% off at Watsons and SM Beauty's lipstick fest.

Careline’s matte Lip Bullet is highly pigmented without drying the lips because it is Vitamin-E infused. It comes in 12 shades, ranging from deep reds to bright pink.

Another affordable luxury label under EB is Hello Glow, known for its cult-favorite SPF lip balm and color-changing magic tint.

Spotlight, which boasts of its multi-use lip and cheek creams, recently released its primer duo Prism Illuminating Primer and No Pores Blurring Primer. Prism Illuminating Primer aims to fade away dullness and fatigue by infusing the skin with healthy glow, while No Pores Blurring Primer minimizes pores and smooths out imperfection for a photo-ready finish.

Human Nature

Human Nature claims to be the Philippines’ largest brand of genuinely natural, affordable personal care, cosmetics, and home care products.

Founded in 2008 by Dylan Wilk, Anna Meloto-Wilk, and Camille Meloto-Rodriguez, the brand offers products made in the Philippines and free from harmful chemicals. Operated by social enterprise Gandang Kalikasan Inc. (GKI), the label is driven by the core philosophies of being pro-Philippines, pro-poor and pro-environment.

In 2012, the company was recognized by the World Economic Forum’s Schwab Foundation as a Champion for Social Entrepreneurship.

Recently, the brand introduced its new Cica line for baby. Since babies’ skin barrier is still developing, it is more susceptible to reactions to temperature changes, humidity, friction from clothing, and even their movements. This sensitivity can lead to dryness and irritation, causing discomfort for your little one.

To support and strengthen baby's underdeveloped skin barrier, here are Human Nature’s tips:

Hydration is key. Breastmilk or formula is key to keeping your baby well-hydrated, which plumps up the skin and prevents dryness. Dress for comfort. Opt for soft, loose-fitting clothes that allow the skin to breathe and prevent irritation from rough fabrics. Limit baths. Frequent baths can strip away natural oils. So when dryness or irritation strikes, skip a bath and shift to gentle cleansing. Ditch harsh chemicals: Look for baby-specific products free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, and other harmful ingredients that can disrupt your baby's delicate skin barrier. Remember, a quick label check is your best friend. Embrace natural solutions. Look for products specifically formulated for babies crafted with safe and natural ingredients that support a healthy skin barrier.

Centella Asiatica, or Cica for short, is a wonder plant that boasts a 3,000-year history in folk medicine. Nicknamed "Tiger Grass" (legend has it tigers use it to heal their wounds), Cica has long been valued in traditional Asian medicine for its ability to soothe irritated skin and promote wound healing. Even today, this natural powerhouse continues to impress, trending in adult skincare for its calming and soothing properties.

As such, Human Nature recently came up with a new Natural Cica Baby Wash and Lotion line that aim to:

Alleviate dryness: It helps draw and retain moisture in your baby's skin, combating dryness and keeping it feeling soft and supple.

Boost hydration: Cica helps strengthen the skin barrier, preventing precious moisture from escaping and keeping your baby's skin hydrated throughout the day.

Calm and comfort: Known for its soothing properties, Cica calms irritation and repairs rough, dry, red patches. By addressing these concerns, Cica can help you keep your baby calm and comfortable.

Based on a consumer panel test, 9 out of 10 agreed that the Natural Cica Baby Wash made skin feel moisturized, soft, and smooth and 10 out for 10 reported no irritation/adverse reaction and no skin dryness. The lotion, thanks to Cica, deeply hydrates baby's tender skin. Plus, a nourishing blend of Sunflower oil, Avocado oil and Aloe Vera leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.

Issy Cosmetics, Klued

LGBT-owned businesses Issy Cosmetics and Klued have leveraged the innovative capabilities of TikTok Shop to expand their reach and promote a more inclusive definition of beauty.

Founded in 2019 by Chief Executive Officer Jasmin Ang and Creative Director Joel Martin Andrade, Issy offers a broad spectrum of makeup and skincare products that celebrate all identities. Through TikTok Shop, Issy Cosmetics has expanded its reach and fostered greater inclusivity within the beauty industry.

“The biggest inspiration behind Issy is the lack of diversity in the local market when we started in beauty. Five years ago, in 2019, beauty was so limited. There was such a lack of options, a lack of inclusivity. When we had the chance to create our own brand, we said we would change this all. We are going to give people options, their shades, and something to be proud of locally,” Joel said.

A key aspect of this commitment lies in offering an extensive range of shades that cater to the diverse spectrum of Filipino skin tones. By providing options that resonate with individuals across the gender spectrum, the brand aims to promote a more inclusive beauty landscape where everyone feels seen and celebrated.

The brand discovered TikTok Shop in 2022 and quickly recognized its potential. According to Allyson Jewel Andrade, Sales Director, “Even when TikTok Shop was still new, we already decided to onboard with them. When we started TikTok, at that time, it was just an entertainment platform. And then when we heard that they’re launching a TikTok Shop, we knew there would be great opportunities on the platform.”

The decision to embrace e-commerce proved to be transformative for the brand. From 2022 to 2023, the brand experienced a remarkable 800% growth, demonstrating the platform's capability to significantly expand its business.

Established in 2022, Klued has quickly gained recognition in the skincare industry for its commitment to providing premium quality products that are accessible to all. Co-founded by Maximo Canega and Emilio Chua, it aims to fill a significant gap in the market by offering tailored skincare solutions that address specific concerns.

The brand “has been designed to offer premium quality skincare that everyone can afford. There are many skincare brands out there, but the specific skincare that targets individual concerns is the gap we need to fill,” Maximo explained.

It has focused on making high-quality skincare accessible to a broad audience. The brand’s philosophy centers on education and transparency, ensuring that customers understand how to use their products effectively to achieve the best results. This approach has resonated with consumers, helping the label to build a loyal customer base in a short period.

The brand also recognized the potential of TikTok Shop and saw its first product launch go viral, showcasing the platform's accessibility and effectiveness in bridging the gap between consumers and brands. Starting with just two employees, the label has now expanded to a team of 30.

The e-commerce site “has been very supportive to us. They constantly support us in the areas we need to improve. It’s really helpful because it’s driving a lot of our sales. Since day one, they have been there for us, and that’s why we are where we are now," said Emilio.

One particularly pivotal feature of TikTok Shop for both brands is its livestreaming capability. This feature allowed the brands to engage directly with customers, creating a dynamic and interactive shopping experience. For Issy Cosmetics, livestreaming accounts for around 50% of their sales. “Livestreaming can really help you increase your sales further. We want to make sure that we are able to guide our customers when they are purchasing," said Allyson.

Klued also leverages live-selling to its advantage, capitalizing on the e-commerce site’s offerings such as live coupons and free shipping to enhance the shopping experience.

"There are so many opportunities that (the e-commerce platform) offers. These are incredibly helpful for live sellers during live sessions," emphasized Jessa Mae Alvarez, Klued Marketing Assistant.

Both brands have utilized the e-commerce site’s live streaming feature to interact with customers in real-time, answer questions, and demonstrate product usage. Another of the shop’s features is its capability to seamlessly integrate product discovery and purchasing in a single, streamlined app. This integration simplifies the shopping process, enhancing the overall experience. The ease of use and innovative features have also enabled brands to cultivate a strong community while achieving significant business growth.

The e-commerce site “is such a unique platform and it's also very creative. So it helps brands like us build a community and at the same time grow the business because the customer and seller experience is very seamless. From discovery to purchase, it’s all possible in one app,” Allyson said.