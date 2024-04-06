LIST: Binibining Pilipinas announces official 2024 lineup

Some of the 40 official candidates of the 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant at the final screening and announcement held in New Frontier Theater in Araneta City on April 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) held its final screening yesterday, April 5, as well as announced its official candidate lineup for the forthcoming 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant in New Frontier Theater in Araneta City.

New BPCI Executive Committee Director Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 1997 Abbygale Arenas headed the selection committee, together with fashion choreographer Raymond Villanueva, Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas 1st runner-up Katrina Johnson and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani.

Abbygale took over the position vacated by Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman, who now found a new home with her family abroad.

The Top 40 official candidates, in the order that they were selected, are:

1. Vienne Sirin Feucht

2. Christal Jean Dela Cruz

3. Jasmine Bungay

4. Trisha Martinez

5. Shaira Marie Rona

6. Myrna Esguerra

7. Shannen Manzano

8. Maria Flordeliz Mabao

9. Nicklyn Tigres Jutay

10. Monica Acuno

11. Phoebe Tutor Godinez

12. Samantha Viktoria Acosta

13. Mae Kimberly Luna

14. Gracelle Distura

15. Vera Conne Dickinson

16. Sheny Sumpang

17. Kristin Wyeth Marie Baconawa

18. Leizle Jones

19. Marikit Manaois

20. Randell Ann Caraig

21. Mythosela Villanueva

22. Roella Prias

23. Charisse Anthea Abanico

24. Geraldine Buenafe

25. Tracy Mae Sunio

26. Jasmin Denise Dingson

27. Maria Abegail Jajalla

28. Zianah Joy Famy

29. Erika Cassandra Ballon

30. Roselyn Evardo

31. Zeneth Joy Khan

32. Aleckxis Maryannza Chuidian

33. Kara Daniela Villarosa

34. Carmella Joy Cuaresma

35. Kylie Anne Atilano

36. Corrine San Pedro

37. Myrea Manely Caccam

38. Trisha Bless Hernandez

39. Joyce Anne Garduque, and

40. Sheryl Velez

By next week, the ladies will be assigned their official numbers and the city/municipality or province they will be representing. Two crowns (Binibining Pilipinas International and Binibining Pilipinas-Globe) and two runners-up positions are up for grabs.

Outgoing queens Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini and Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Angelica Lopez will be crowning their successors.

The 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will unfold at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in early June. Stay tuned!

< >

RELATED: Binibining Pilipinas 2024 calls for aspirants