LIST: Binibining Pilipinas announces official 2024 lineup
MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) held its final screening yesterday, April 5, as well as announced its official candidate lineup for the forthcoming 60th Binibining Pilipinas pageant in New Frontier Theater in Araneta City.
New BPCI Executive Committee Director Binibining Pilipinas-Universe 1997 Abbygale Arenas headed the selection committee, together with fashion choreographer Raymond Villanueva, Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Angelica Lopez, Binibining Pilipinas 1st runner-up Katrina Johnson and Binibining Pilipinas 2023 2nd runner-up Atasha Reign Parani.
Abbygale took over the position vacated by Miss International 2005 Precious Lara Quigaman, who now found a new home with her family abroad.
The Top 40 official candidates, in the order that they were selected, are:
1. Vienne Sirin Feucht
2. Christal Jean Dela Cruz
3. Jasmine Bungay
4. Trisha Martinez
5. Shaira Marie Rona
6. Myrna Esguerra
7. Shannen Manzano
8. Maria Flordeliz Mabao
9. Nicklyn Tigres Jutay
10. Monica Acuno
11. Phoebe Tutor Godinez
12. Samantha Viktoria Acosta
13. Mae Kimberly Luna
14. Gracelle Distura
15. Vera Conne Dickinson
16. Sheny Sumpang
17. Kristin Wyeth Marie Baconawa
18. Leizle Jones
19. Marikit Manaois
20. Randell Ann Caraig
21. Mythosela Villanueva
22. Roella Prias
23. Charisse Anthea Abanico
24. Geraldine Buenafe
25. Tracy Mae Sunio
26. Jasmin Denise Dingson
27. Maria Abegail Jajalla
28. Zianah Joy Famy
29. Erika Cassandra Ballon
30. Roselyn Evardo
31. Zeneth Joy Khan
32. Aleckxis Maryannza Chuidian
33. Kara Daniela Villarosa
34. Carmella Joy Cuaresma
35. Kylie Anne Atilano
36. Corrine San Pedro
37. Myrea Manely Caccam
38. Trisha Bless Hernandez
39. Joyce Anne Garduque, and
40. Sheryl Velez
By next week, the ladies will be assigned their official numbers and the city/municipality or province they will be representing. Two crowns (Binibining Pilipinas International and Binibining Pilipinas-Globe) and two runners-up positions are up for grabs.
Outgoing queens Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini and Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Angelica Lopez will be crowning their successors.
The 60th Binibining Pilipinas coronation night will unfold at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in early June. Stay tuned!