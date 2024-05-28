Bric’s unveils eco-conscious X-Collection tailored for the urban chic

Urban chic influencers at the launch of Bric’s X-Collection SS 2024 (from left) Sweetie Caguioa, Yuki Sonoda, Valerie Tan, Jedidah Korinihona, Mica Pineda, Diana Franchesca De Castro, Mica Arevalo, Lui Diongco, Zoe Nicole Vinluan and Kelly Day.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrated Italian luxury brand Bric’s launched its Spring/Summer 2024 X-Collection at Shangri-La Plaza Mall recently, presenting a line of eco-conscious fashion accessories designed to meet the demands of modern urban living.

The event, attended by key figures in the fashion industry, showcased the latest innovations from a brand renowned for its quality and style.

Commitment to sustainability

The latest iteration of the X-Collection emphasizes Bric’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability. The series features stylish yet practical carryalls, backpacks and bags, all constructed from recycled, water-repellent nylon, accented with genuine leather details.

This choice of materials not only underlines Bric’s dedication to reducing environmental impact but also ensures the products are durable and easy to maintain. The collection is designed to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers who do not wish to compromise on style or functionality.

Tailored for the urban environment

The X-Collection is engineered to cater to the dynamics of urban life. Each design incorporates multiple compartments and pockets, strategically placed to enhance accessibility and convenience.

These features address the needs of city dwellers who require versatile and robust accessories that can keep up with a fast-paced lifestyle.

The new collection also debuts with a vibrant palette including shades like Sky, Sunset and Tropical Camou, each chosen to resonate with the upbeat mood of the season and appeal to a fashionable audience.

A fusion of tradition and innovation

Bric’s has long stood at the crossroads of artisanal tradition and technological innovation. Founded in 1952 near the picturesque Lake Como, the company has built a reputation for its exquisite craftsmanship, melding traditional techniques with modern technology to produce goods of unparalleled quality.

The X-Collection continues this tradition, offering meticulously crafted products that reflect both the heritage and the forward-thinking approach of Bric’s. Each piece showcases the brand’s ability to innovate while staying true to its roots in Italian luxury.

The launch event itself was a testament to the brand’s status in the luxury accessories market, effectively setting the stage for the upcoming season. With its sophisticated blend of functionality, environmental responsibility and classic Italian elegance, the X-Collection SS 2024 is poised to become a staple for fashion-forward, eco-aware consumers around the globe.

The X-Collection SS 2024 is now available across all Bric’s locations throughout the country.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Bric's. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.