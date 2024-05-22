'Next time na 'yan': Gabbi Garcia thrills fans as 'pageant candidate'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gabbi Garcia thrilled her fans after she posted a video of her posing as a beauty queen.

The "Encantadia" star posted a video of her strutting the runway with different gowns and a national costume.

"CHAROT ONLYYYY!! Pageant seasoooon!" Gabbi wrote on Instagram.

Gabbi is one of the hosts at tonight's Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

"Excited to be one of your hosts!!! See you all tomorrow in the #MissUniversePhilippines stage!!!" she said.

Gabbi started the video with the viral video of Martin Bautista, when he and his friends celebrated Venus Raj's entry at the Miss Universe Top 10 in 2010.

At the end of the video, Gabbi teased her fans about joining a pageant.

"Next time na 'yan. Host lang ako," she wrote.

"Omg, did she just said, next timeee. Mukhang may balak sumabak sa Miss Universe ang ating Sang'gre Alenaaaa," a fan commented on her post.

RELATED: WATCH: Gabbi Garcia joins makeup transformation trend as Sang’gre Alena