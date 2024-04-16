^

Fashion and Beauty

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 releases finals ticket prices

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 3:53pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee (right)
Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The ticket prices for the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night have been released.

Happening on May 22 in SM Mall of Asia Arena, ticket prices are as follows:

  • P9,950 for VIP
  • P4,950 for lower box premium
  • P3,499 for lower box regular,
  • P1,499 for upper box
  • and P499 for general admission. 

SM Tickets reminds patrons that buyers should all bear the same name when buying tickets online: SM Tickets user account, credit card to be used and one valid government ID to be presented for redemption. 

"Ticket redemption through a representative is not allowed. Only the cardholder who transacted online can redeem the ticket," SM said. 

Outgoing queen Michelle Marquez Dee will be crowning her successor at the close of the ceremonies. 

The new queen will be competing with other international delegates in Mexico City in November.

