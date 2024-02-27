Liza Soberano debuts at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano mingled Hollywood stars after attending her first Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The actress, who made her Hollywood debut in "Lisa Frankenstein" earlier this month, was among the guests for this year's SAG Awards — a significant one given last year's lengthy strike against major entertainment producers.

Liza wore an outfit by American designer Pamella Roland from her pre-fall 2024 collection. Other stars who wore the designer at SAG 2024 were Issa Rae and and another Filipino-American H.E.R.

The attire had a black embroidered bodice and a blush Mikado gown with pockets. Liza completed the look with jewelery from Le Vian, heels from Casadei, and a satin oval clutch from RODO.

Styling was done by Maeve Reilly, makeup by Melissa Hernandez, and Liza's long-time collaborator Renz Pangilinan did the hairstyling.

Among the fellow actors Liza socialized with at SAG 2024 were "Moana" and "Mean Girls" star Auli’i Cravalho and "Turning Red" actress Sherry Cola.

SAG 2024 winners

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and FX series "The Bear" were the big winners of this year's SAG after taking home three awards each.

"Oppenheimer" won Best Lead Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., and the top prize for film Best Cast.

The other movie winners were Lily Gladstone from "Killers of the Flower Moon" for Best Lead Actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph from "The Holdovers" for Best Supporting Actress, and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" for Best Stunt Ensemble.

"The Bear" dominated the comedy categories for television with Best Actor for Jeremy Allan White, Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri, and the ensemble award.

The drama counterparts went to surprise winners Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us" and Elizabeth Debicki from "The Crown," though expectedly "Succession" won for its ensemble.

"The Last of Us" also won for Best Stunt Ensemble, "Beef" stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong for the television movie/limited series categories, and Barbra Streisand was the recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

