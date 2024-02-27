^

Entertainment

Liza Soberano debuts at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 27, 2024 | 12:59pm
Liza Soberano debuts at Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Liza Soberano ahead of the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Liza Soberano mingled Hollywood stars after attending her first Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The actress, who made her Hollywood debut in "Lisa Frankenstein" earlier this month, was among the guests for this year's SAG Awards — a significant one given last year's lengthy strike against major entertainment producers.

Liza wore an outfit by American designer Pamella Roland from her pre-fall 2024 collection. Other stars who wore the designer at SAG 2024 were Issa Rae and and another Filipino-American H.E.R.

The attire had a black embroidered bodice and a blush Mikado gown with pockets. Liza completed the look with jewelery from Le Vian, heels from Casadei, and a satin oval clutch from RODO.

Styling was done by Maeve Reilly, makeup by Melissa Hernandez, and Liza's long-time collaborator Renz Pangilinan did the hairstyling.

Among the fellow actors Liza socialized with at SAG 2024 were "Moana" and "Mean Girls" star Auli’i Cravalho and "Turning Red" actress Sherry Cola.

SAG 2024 winners

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and FX series "The Bear" were the big winners of this year's SAG after taking home three awards each.

"Oppenheimer" won Best Lead Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., and the top prize for film Best Cast.

The other movie winners were Lily Gladstone from "Killers of the Flower Moon" for Best Lead Actress, Da'Vine Joy Randolph from "The Holdovers" for Best Supporting Actress, and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" for Best Stunt Ensemble.

"The Bear" dominated the comedy categories for television with Best Actor for Jeremy Allan White, Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri, and the ensemble award.

The drama counterparts went to surprise winners Pedro Pascal from "The Last of Us" and Elizabeth Debicki from "The Crown," though expectedly "Succession" won for its ensemble.

"The Last of Us" also won for Best Stunt Ensemble, "Beef" stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong for the television movie/limited series categories, and Barbra Streisand was the recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

RELATED: 'Lisa Frankenstein' review: Liza Soberano deserves Hollywood

vuukle comment

LIZA SOBERANO

SAG

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD

SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

'Woman of my dreams': Mark Leviste surprises Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste compiled a video greeting from celebrities, family members and friends of Kris Aquino to celebrate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mom of 2 crowned Miss Universe Pasig

Mom of 2 crowned Miss Universe Pasig

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
The 38-year-old mother of two is, so far, the oldest of the 59 official candidates.
Entertainment
fbtw
Is all finally well between Dennis Padilla and daughter Julia Barretto?

Is all finally well between Dennis Padilla and daughter Julia Barretto?

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Getting a surprise birthday greeting from his daughter, Julia Barretto, naturally left Dennis Padilla feeling all kinds of...
Entertainment
fbtw
On its 10th year, Virtual Playground rebrands to VP Global

On its 10th year, Virtual Playground rebrands to VP Global

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Virtual Playground recently rebranded to VP Global Athlete and Artist Management as part of its 10th-anniversary celebration....
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque 'waiting' for Bea Alonzo &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Dominic Roque 'waiting' for Bea Alonzo — Ogie Diaz

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz said actor Dominic Roque is still hoping to get back on good terms with his former fiancee Bea ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teen hearts healed: Jonas Brothers treat Pinoy fans to nostalgic comeback concert

Teen hearts healed: Jonas Brothers treat Pinoy fans to nostalgic comeback concert

By Janelle Lorzano | 1 day ago
Pinoys never thought that they would catch this lovebug again for you, Jonas Brothers!
Entertainment
fbtw
Anya Alindada and Rubby Coyiuto share their artistic journeys

Anya Alindada and Rubby Coyiuto share their artistic journeys

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
This week’s piece is devoted to interviews with two female artists: a ballerina and a visual artist.
Entertainment
fbtw
5 reasons to watch revenge K-drama 'Marry My Husband'

5 reasons to watch revenge K-drama 'Marry My Husband'

By Bernard Decloedt | 1 day ago
Viewers were hooked for eight weeks with its riveting plot of betrayal, revenge and second chances.
Entertainment
fbtw
More screen time together for Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune 2'

More screen time together for Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune 2'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Like many fans around the world, award-winning actress Zendaya was excited to reprise her character of Chani for "Dune: Part...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas sing 'Jealous,' 'Cake By The Ocean' at Manila 2024 concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
The Jonas Brothers rolled back the years by performing their best tracks during their Manila comeback at the Mall of Asia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with