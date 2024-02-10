'Hindi din masama mag-Tagalog': Miss Universe Philippines now allows local languages

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) Organization has finally allowed its 2024 delegates to use their own local languages in expressing their views and opinions, especially in the most crucial closed-door session and question-and-answer (Q&A) segments.

In a social media post on Instagram, MUPh president Jonas Gaffud wrote, "We encourage delegates to express themselves in their native language. Sometimes the clarity of their thoughts and the impact of their responses are compromised by the challenge of articulating in grammatically-precise English.

"Let us take pride in our native language. Kung gagamit ng English language, ok lang yan. Pero hindi din masama mag Tagalog, Waray, Ilocano, Bicolano, Hiligaynon, Kapampangan, Chavacano, o iba pang Filipino language."

Netizens reacted to this "delayed" rule. They were asking why this was not allowed in 2020 when frontrunner Alaiza Malinao used the Visayan language in the interview segment. They pointed out it was her use of the local dialect that led to her non-placement.

Others said, perhaps, the time was not right then.

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol's insistence on using Tagalog in the interview segments of the pageant, as well as the Miss Grand Philippines 2023, where she also competed, may have resonated with aspirants who were not fluent with the English language. Pageant organizations took note of that.

In 2014, Pia Wurtzbach joined Binibining Pilipinas.

When she was asked by Senator Angara with a question phrased in Tagalog, she answered eloquently in Tagalog. She did not win the crown that year, but went on to bring home the Philippines' third Miss Universe crown the following year, 2015.

Another sentiment going around the rumor mill is that, maybe, the organization has found an aspirant who is not fluent in the English language but has caught their attention.

Whether the eventual winner uses English or a local language in the much-anticipated final Q&A is of no moment. What matters is that the Philippines selects a candidate worthy of the title, and who can continue Michelle Dee's winning ways in her fight in Mexico.

RELATED: FULL TEXT: Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 5 Q&A portion