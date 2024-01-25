Han So Hee, Natalie Portman cross paths at Paris Fashion Week

MANILA, Philippines — Korean actress Han So Hee had quite the moment after meeting Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman at Paris Fashion Week.

Both actresses attended the Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Collection show by Maria Grazia Chiuri in the French capital.

So Hee shared photos of the event, including her chance encounter with Portman on her Instagram account, posting a separate photo with her using the caption "Dreams come true."

The Korean edition of fashion-beauty magazine Marie Claire also posted a video of So Hee at the Dior show and the moment she took pictures with Portman.

So Hee, an ambassador for Dior Beauty, wore a sleeveless sheer dress while Portman wore a voxy blazer over her mini attire.

The Korean artist is best known for starring in "The World of the Married," "Nevertheless," "My Name," "Soundtrack," and "Gyeongseong Creature," which will see a second season released later this year.

She also appeared in the music video for BTS member Jungkook's hit song "Seven" as the singer's partner.

Portman, meanwhile, is on the awards circuit for her latest film "May December" and will next be seen in the AppleTV+ show "Lady in the Lake."

