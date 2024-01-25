James Reid debuts at Milan Fashion Week with creative direction by girlfriend Issa Pressman

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor James Reid made his first-ever appearance at Milan Fashion Week, attending shows for Italian luxury fashion houses Fendi and Tod's.

Other Asian stars who were at the recent Milan Fashion Week were Korean singer IU, Aespa member Karina, Thai actor Win Metawin and The Boyz members Younghoon and Hyunjae.

James also attended a show for Emporio Armani with his partner Issa Pressman, where he met the brand's legendary founder Giorgio Armani.

In a statement exclusively sent to Philstar.com, Pressman is credited for the creative direction of her boyfriend James' fashion week looks.

James later went to Paris for the Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Show of Louis Vuitton, reuniting with GOT7 member BamBam.

