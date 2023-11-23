Filipina ‘TikTok docs’ specialize in ‘Barbie’ nose, waist, arms

MANILA, Philippines — This Christmas, having a Barbie doll is no longer just an option, because looking like one is now made more accessible to Filipinos.

Spreading joy by giving affordable transformative procedures to achieve “Barbie” nose, arms and waistlines is the mission of TikTok sensations and now YouTubers, doctors Catherine Anne Caoile and Marjorie “Marj” Salazar, founders of Elyse Aesthetics in Northeast Square, Greenhills, San Juan.

“Elyse is actually not a person but a Hebrew name that means ‘God’s promise’,” Dr. Anne, who completed her Bachelor of Science in Psychology in Miriam College and pursued her medical studies in Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (FEU-NRMF), told Philstar.com in an interview.

Caoile trained for two years in General Surgery and mastered Cosmetic Surgery in the Philippines and South Korea.

“Whatever your faith is, what we want to actualize is the promise of quality healthcare in beauty, aesthetics and surgery that is also affordable,” added Dr. Marj, who was in the dean’s list of her Nursing college degree and was an academic scholar from FEU- NRMF. She also trained in Korea, Thailand and Singapore.

Dr. Anne recently represented the Philippines at 2023 Private Course Rhinoplasty in Istanbul, Turkey to specialize on the so-called “Barbie nose.”

“Actually, it’s challenging for me to do the Barbie nose here because in Turkey, they have a higher bridge, so we have to customize the look from Turkish to Filipino. So we created this Elyse Barbie nose,” she said.

The Barbie nose, she described, “is like a Barbie doll look wherein the tip of the nose and the bridge are very defined.”

“It looks very feminine,” she attested.

For those not yet ready for Rhinoplasty, the doctors recommended a 15-minute, non-surgical nose lift with Dr. Marj. This, by far, is among the most in-demand in their clinic, as well as anti-aging treatments like Botox, fillers and threads.

Apart from the so-called “Barbie” nose, also popular is getting the so-called “Barbie waist” through 360 Lipo, followed by BodyTite, which tightens the skin after sucking out the fat from the body.

From non-invasive services such as facials and glutathione drips, to minimally-invasive or non-surgical ones like anti-aging, and to surgical like Rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and Liposuction, Elyse caters to a wide audience – from young ones to matured ones. The doctors – who have a combined following of almost 280,000 on TikTok and nearly 13,000 on Instagram – recommended the non-surgical for those who are just starting out to try aesthetic services, until such time that they are ready for the surgical ones.

“’Di lang kami doktor, kami mismo ‘yung owner na gumagawa. Meron kaming firsthand experience d’un sa patients namin and what we do is we travel all around the world to get the best treatment, techniques and bring them here to customize to Filipino patients kasi iba ‘yung anatomy natin,” explained Dr. Salazar, who recently trained in Georgia to bring to the Philippines what she claimed to be the latest and most advanced non-surgical facelift in the world.

“S’yempre, when you travel, you have to be more confident, more beautiful kasi sayang ang photos!”

Beyond the physical, the “TikTok docs” are proud that their treatments are also transformative in the inside. For one, they recalled of a 52-year-old patient who came in for Rhinoplasty or the “Barbie” nose surgery to “simply live her childhood dream of a beautifully crafted nose.”

“While some requested this ‘Turkey nose style’ for their 18 th birthday, many have expressed that it became a game changer in their lives that has opened doors of opportunities,” the doctors stated. “Some who were suffering from bullying just wanted to leave behind a past that no longer defines them. Now as they look in the mirror, they see the person who had been hidden for far too long.”

Their enhancements serve as a stepping stone in prioritizing self-care, taking risks, and getting out of their comfort zone to pursue their goals with unwavering determination – just like how the patient who did the 360 Liposuction and Bodytite combo started going to the gym and changing her lifestyle 360 degrees after her surgery. She was amazed how a single session can remove five liters of fat (either in the tummy, back, bra or love handle areas, arms or thighs) and at the same time, achieve a tighter skin. This procedure jumpstarted the beginning of her new fearless life.

“As an artist, I approach each patient uniquely, for no two facial and body structures are alike. I revel in transforming their individuality into a personal masterpiece. As a doctor, the happiness and confidence of my patients form the essence of my practice. Their positive transformations continually drive me to pursue excellence, ensuring every patient's experience is transformative, uplifting, and life-changing,” Caoile said.

“Witnessing my patients blossom with reimagined confidence and self-assurance fills my heart with gratitude. I cherish every opportunity to be the catalyst in their journey of self-discovery and empowerment.”