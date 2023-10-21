Anna Valencia Lakrini flies to Albania to compete at Miss Globe 2023

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini at the sendoff and media presser held at the Quantum SkyView in the newly opened Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) sent off Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini through a media presser at the Quantum SkyView in the newly opened Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.

The Filipino-German maiden, who represented the province of Bataan in the national pageant, received well wishes from her Binibini queen sisters during the late afternoon gathering.

"After winning the national International crown, I was so happy to have found a food buddy, especially one who enjoyed sashimi like me. I love how dedicated you are in the pursuit of your dreams. Always remember that your only competitor in this competition is yourself. So show them what a Filipina can do," said Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez in her message.

"You are so emotional today, Anna Banana (that's how we call our queen sister). Getting to know you is so much more than meets the eye. The best of luck to your transformational journey. Bring home the crown," shared Binibining Pilipinas 2023 1st runner-up Katrina Johnson.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, who is currently competing in the 61st Miss International in Tokyo, Japan, sent her well-wishes through a recorded message.

"I know you have grace and intelligence. You carry the hopes and dreams of people who believe in you. Go out there and conquer the globe!" said the Cebuana beauty.

Hopeful

Anna hopes to bring home the country's third Globe crown, after victories made by Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015 and Maureen Montagne in 2021.

"I'm very happy to be here. So honored and feeling so special being the only Binibining Pilipinas Globe winner to have her own send-off. I'm even surprised that that so many came to my send-off.

"Joining the Binibini for the second time, I learned to believe in myself and be myself. And that the Globe will accept me for who I am. I would love to travel across the globe and make people learn about my advocacy on nutrition. Children here and abroad should learn about sustainable agriculture, especially on how they'll grow fruits and vegetables for home consumption.

"I've also learned a lot through my bi-racial background — how to bring several cultures together and to celebrate them. So proud to represent the hometown of my mom, Hermosa, in Bataan. After winning the national crown, I rested so I could regain my strength and my focus. I needed to have the confidence in myself.

"Growing up, I was struggling with discrimination. But I have a Filipino heart that I knew will bring me to places. Plus, the Filipino bayanihan spirit is present all around the globe. A queen should use her title for the betterment of people in her country," shared Anna during the open forum.

Anna's national costume will be created by Cebu-based designer Axel Que, while her evening gown will be executed by Nat Manilag, who also made her gown during the national finals.

"My father told me to enjoy every moment of my pageant journey 'coz it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. So I should take every single second to heart. My stint in Albania is not only a competition, but also a reunion with family. My grandparents will be flying to Tirana. My grandpa is over 80 years old!" she added.

Filipina beauty queen Maricar Balagtas, who won a Miss Globe International title in 2001, as well as Toni Alyessa Hipolito, who got her crown in 2016, should not be confused with The Miss Globe pageant (as was previously reported). These two set of winners received their respective titles from two different pageant systems.

"You can win the pre-pageant competitions, like the Head-to-Head challenge, as well as the crown. It's not been done before, but I think it's possible. I can't wait to meet my co-candidates and enjoy my Albanian experience," shared Anna at the close of the event.

The Miss Globe 2023 coronation night will unfold on November 17 in Tirana, Albania. Reigning The Miss Globe winner Anabel Payano of Dominican Republic will crown her successor at the close of the coronation rites. Stay tuned!

