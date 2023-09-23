Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska visits the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska of Poland flew into the country with Miss World Organization chief executive officer Julia Morley to visit two beneficiaries of their Beauty with a Purpose outreach.

The Polish beauty queen is set to visit the Tuloy Foundation and the Educational Research and Development Assistance (ERDA) learning facility for children in Tondo, Manila.

During a press conference at the Crowne Plaza earlier this week, Bielawska told members of the media that she had been hearing a lot about Jollibee and adobo and how she was excited to taste them as a foodie herself.

"I've also heard great things about Apo Reef and the Underground River in Palawan. I can't visit them all now, but this is the start. I'm also excited to meet Father Rocky and the Tuloy Foundation street children, as well as those from ERDA, which will be formally launched on September 23.

"I feel blessed for having the Miss World title for a long time. To whom much is given, much is expected. When I share my blessings and my happiness, it makes it all worthwhile. To aspiring queens, stay true to yourself and your strengths. Have fun, girls! You'll meet so many people all over the world.

"I've learned so much from every person I met. I want to be remembered as somebody authentic though I'm not perfect. Someone who made a positive change. Once you've touched a soul, you cannot take it back," said Karolina, who is now considered the longest reigning Miss World title holder.

Miss World Philippines national director Arnold L. Vegafria, together with reigning Miss World Philippines Gwen Fourniol and pageant sponsor Blue Water Day Spa, welcomed the Miss World Organization guests, who flew into the country on Wednesday night.

"Karolina and Julia will experience the world-renowned Filipino hospitality, as well as our tourist destinations. We welcome back the world's pageant leader, Ms. Morley, who last visited Manila in 2018, and Karolina who's visiting the country for the very first time. They are both here to visit the organization's charity campaign programs. Their visit is proof of the strengthened partnership between the Miss World Philippines and the Miss World Organization. Karolina will also be part of the forthcoming Bench fashion show over the weekend," shared Vegafria.

Not true

Lately, the national organization has been rumored to have severed its ties with the London-based organization. Morley, however, dispelled the unfounded rumors during the event's open forum.

"As fans of social media, we listen to a lot of gossip. Don't get me wrong but I love it, too! We just need to filter fake news from the truth. The Philippines is in the front of my mind. When you see the truth, you'll love us so much more because Miss World has a lot of heart.

"We donated US$ 20,000 to the ERDA Foundation. Something like this did not happen before in the organization's history. But we were so moved by Gwen Fourniol's advocacy project with the foundation. Let's make it work together," said the 83-year-old pageant pioneer, who founded the world's oldest pageant system with her late husband Eric Morley in 1951.

Sticking to the rules

Morley will likewise visit the Tuloy Foundation, one of her funded projects with the Miss World's Beauty with a Purpose outreach program.

"Fr. Rocky is family to us. Like the Tuloy Foundation, even when you start with nothing, you'll amount to something — just like what he has done to the street children all these years. The Miss World is a family of 142 nations who all agree to the same principles we believe in. So, we stay as we are. We stick to our rules. Change for the sake of change is a ridiculous thing," said Morley when asked over the possibility of eliminating the age limit in her competition.

Fourniol, meanwhile, shared why she is passionate about her advocacy.

"I grew up in France. Back then, I was not exposed to the realities of life, such as poverty. And when I was, it ignited me to do more. That's why I created a project — Bridge the Gap, Build the Future — that would help the Filipino youth. And I kept it alive by selling shirts. Having little can help much," revealed the French-Filipino beauty, who traces her mother's side of the family to Himamaylan in Negros Occidental.

Fourniol will be leaving for India in early November to meet other international delegates for the much-awaited December affair. The 71st edition finale is slated on November 9 in New Delhi. The 2023 Miss World pageant will be telecast through GMA-7's Rainbow Network and via ALV TV streaming platform. Stay tuned!

