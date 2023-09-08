In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party

Liza Soberano, James Reid, Nadine Lustre and Anne Curtis with Gucci executives at the Greenbelt 4 store opening last September 6, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — It felt like a Hollywood night as local celebrities and influencers descended from black Gucci vans and walked down the red carpet last Wednesday on their way to Italian fashion house Gucci’s store opening in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.

Fans, some looking over the bridge connecting Landmark and Greenbelt malls, screamed their lungs out as top Filipino actors Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, James Reid, and Janine Gutierrez, among others, stepped into the store in their monogrammed double G outfits – some from the Italian luxury label’s latest fall-winter collection.

Here are some of the celebrities that came and partied the night away:

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis, Nadine Lustre

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Shaira Luna, Alodia Gosiengfiao

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Raymond Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left); Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia and David Guison