In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 9:07pm
Liza Soberano, James Reid, Nadine Lustre and Anne Curtis with Gucci executives at the Greenbelt 4 store opening last September 6, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — It felt like a Hollywood night as local celebrities and influencers descended from black Gucci vans and walked down the red carpet last Wednesday on their way to Italian fashion house Gucci’s store opening in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.

Fans, some looking over the bridge connecting Landmark and Greenbelt malls, screamed their lungs out as top Filipino actors Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, James Reid, and Janine Gutierrez, among others, stepped into the store in their monogrammed double G outfits – some from the Italian luxury label’s latest fall-winter collection.

Here are some of the celebrities that came and partied the night away:

Liza Soberano, Anne Curtis, Nadine Lustre
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Shaira Luna, Alodia Gosiengfiao
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Raymond Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati (left); Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia and David Guison
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Tim Yap, Kylie Verzosa, Issa Pressman
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

 

