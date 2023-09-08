In photos: Stars at Gucci's Greenbelt 4 store opening party
MANILA, Philippines — It felt like a Hollywood night as local celebrities and influencers descended from black Gucci vans and walked down the red carpet last Wednesday on their way to Italian fashion house Gucci’s store opening in Greenbelt 4, Makati City.
Fans, some looking over the bridge connecting Landmark and Greenbelt malls, screamed their lungs out as top Filipino actors Anne Curtis, Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre, James Reid, and Janine Gutierrez, among others, stepped into the store in their monogrammed double G outfits – some from the Italian luxury label’s latest fall-winter collection.
Here are some of the celebrities that came and partied the night away:
