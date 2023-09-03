Davao fashion show highlights Inabel, church iconography

Mark Joseph Sayad incorporates the Inabel into his San Pedro Collection at the recently held fashion show in SM Lanang in Davao City. Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Gordoves (right) is a vision in a cobalt-blue, body-hugging silhouette with a cascading shoulder train.

MANILA, Philippines — The San Pedro Cathedral collection depicts how significant a role the Roman Catholic iconography plays in showcasing the splendor of the Inabel textile, especially the woven designs of Magdalena Gamayo, the 99-year-old Philippine Living Treasure.

Gamayo, the 2012 Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan awardee from Pinili, Ilocos Norte, has woven beauty into her intricate designs. In time for the 38th Kadayawan Festival, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) mounted the "Panaglaga Ti Lagda" (Weave Transcending Time) fashion show at the SMX Lanang in Davao City to highlight Gamayo's weave when it gets incorporated into daily and global fashion.

Through the skilled translation of Mark Joseph Sayad, the grandeur of the famous St. Peter Metropolitan Cathedral is captured and transformed into wearable pieces that exude resilience. The incorporation of the durable Inabel textile added a unique touch to the pieces, further emphasizing the importance of safeguarding traditional craftsmanship.

Sayad, a Tausug based in Davao City, is renowned for his unparalleled ability to craft stunningly unique designs, imbued with an unwavering sense of passion and dedication. His creative vision is truly transformative — elevating even the most beautiful women into showstoppers through his creations.

Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2016 Nicole Gordoves is a vision in a cobalt-blue, body-hugging silhouette with a cascading shoulder train. As the curtain-closing piece to the second of two fabulously concocted collections, Sayad (as well as Jimlani's bouffant ensemble) brought the show into its expected crescendo.

"This project was conceptualized during the Kadayawan Festival of 2022. The Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GaMaBa) council wanted to promote the culture of Davao and well as strengthen the bond between the South and the North. So we brought the North here in Davao, in time for the Kadayawan Festival, as represented by the Kalinga Budong dance troupe. Moreover, the 11 ethno-linguistic tribes of Davao have all participated to fully capture the spirit of this undertaking as cultural masters," said NCCA executive director Oscar Casaysay.

