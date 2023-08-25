^

Denim twinning: Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray, R'Bonney Gabriel hang out in Manila

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 25, 2023 | 6:27pm
Denim twinning: Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray, R'Bonney Gabriel hang out in Manila
Miss Universe titleholders Catriona Gray and R'Bonney Gabriel
R'Bonney Gabriel and Catriona Gray via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel had a denim twinning moment while the latter was visiting the Philippines.

R'Bonney was in Manila the past week for work-related reasons, but it did not stop the beauty queen from going around Bonifacio Global City, where she was staying.

During her visit, the Filipino-American beauty queen met up with Catriona, and it just so happened that they were both wearing denim jackets. 

The two beauty queens shared photos of their twinning moment on their respective Instagram accounts while sharing life updates.

R'Bonney, in particular, dropped by the ArteFino Festival and shared a clip of herself preparing Ube Champorado from Kuya J.

"Ube for champions!!" commented Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee on R'Bonney's post.

The reigning Miss Universe also included in the photo set of herself modeling for Vogue Philippines' latest issue, wherein she also wore a Filipiniana top she reconstructed from an old blazer.

On Catriona's post, R'Bonney acknowledged their denim twinning moment and thanked her fellow beauty queen for hanging out, "Thank you for sharing your kindness and time with me. I loved hanging with you in Manila."

The Miss Universe 2023 competition is happening later this November in El Salvador. The Philippines' Michelle Dee hopes to succeed R'Bonney for the crown and be the Philippines' next Miss Universe after Catriona in 2018 and the country's fifth successful titleholder overall.

RELATED: Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel models Filipiniana she reconstructed from old blazer

CATRIONA GRAY

MISS UNIVERSE

R'BONNEY GABRIEL
