'Looking for Miss U': Potato Corner addresses viral job posting

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 21, 2023 | 12:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — Popular snack brand Potato Corner said that it "deeply regrets the oversight" and stressed that it is "committed to fostering an inclusive environment" after a job posting of one of its soon-to-open branches went viral.

"We are addressing this recent incident involving a well-meaning but insensitive job posting. The Potato Corner branch in Ventura Mall is not yet operational but will open soon.

"At Potato Corner, we firmly believe in the value of diversity and inclusion, true to what the brand provides to our cherished guests and valued business partners. We do not support or condone discriminatory hiring practices.

"We deeply regret the oversight in the job posting. We, together with our business partners, are working to ensure that such incidents will not happen in the future," the Potato Corner Management said in a message to Philstar.com. 

The management said that the job hiring did not go through its main office. It added that they are working on ensuring that the mishap will not happen again. 

"We remain committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and is given a chance to contribute and succeed," the statement ended. 

A job posting looking for service crew that bears the name of the company went viral on social media. 

The post read that it is looking for applicants with some of the following criteria: preferably female, good visual impact and pleasing personality, weight must be proportionate to height and have clear complexion, eyesight and good set of teeth. 

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the job posting. 

Many were wondering if the ad was for a candidate for a beauty pageant instead of a job posting. 

There were some who quipped about not being qualified as they are not beauty queens like Catriona Gray, Megan Young and Pia Wurtzbach. 

There were some who called out the brand for the "discriminatory" post. 

Ventura Mall is located in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

