Miss Universe Philippines 2024 bares Top 5 swimsuit challenge winners

MANILA, Philippines — A fortnight ago, the 53 official delegates of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant competed at the swimsuit preliminaries in Acqua Boracay resort.

Eight Acqua Angels and 12 Arete Ambassadors were chosen during the event.

Early this week, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization announced the Top 5 winners from the swimsuit challenge online poll. They are:

Dia Mate (Cavite)

Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii)

Alexie Mae Brooks (Iloilo)

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province), and

Janet Hammond (Southern California)

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization, in a social media post, wrote, "Meet the Top 5 of our very first challenge - the Miss Universe Philippines swimsuit challenge! The winners were determined purely by votes. So remember to vote for your favorites in all our challenges!

"The top winner in every challenge will get an automatic spot at the finals. #BayanihanVote for your favorite. Keep voting and support your delegate. Be sure to make the right choice! In case of a tie, MUPh will determine the winning delegate."

To vote, simply download the Miss Universe Philippines app. Next, go to the Challenge Vote tab. Then, vote for the one you think should win the challenge. In three weeks time, we will know who the winners will be, in both minor and major titles.

The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on May 22, 8 p.m., in Mall of Asia Arena. Outgoing titleholder Michelle Marquez Dee will crown her successor at the close of the pageant's rites.

