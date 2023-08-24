Pageant for body positivity: Ultimate Body 2023 names winners

Francis Carbungco and Mariah Nilo were named the first-ever winners of the Ultimate Body 2023 held in SM Clark Cinema 1 in Pampanga last August 12, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Global First Philippines (GFP) Productions named the winners for the maiden search of the Ultimate Body 2023 held in SM Clark in Pampanga last August 12.

Francis Carbungco and Mariah Nilo bested co-contenders in their respective categories.

Nilo was a shoo-in for the title as she aced both the swimwear and formal wear challenges earlier in the evening. Her runner-up, Krishia Abad, also won as Miss Photogenic and Best in Active Wear.

Finalist Cristel Galang was named Miss Pure Beauty Collagen and Miss La Hermosa Royal while Florida was proclaimed Miss Ultimate Transformation.

On the other hand, Carbungco only made an impact after acing the question and answer portion in the final round. His runner-up, Charlon Guanga, won as Best in Active Wear, Best in Swimwear and Mr. Ultimate Transformation earlier in the competition.

Ten females and 12 males competed for a chance at the major title. Luckily, non-winners all received one-year contracts with GFP Productions.

"The idea to hold this search started during the pandemic. Me and my late husband, Wilfredo Cortez, planned of helping these aspiring young people. So when he passed on, I simply continued what we began doing. Winners excelled in this competition but we don't want to discredit non-winners as we will also create opportunities for them too!

"To all our sponsors, your unwavering commitment to promoting positive body image, self-confidence, and empowerment is truly commendable. Your partnership with us reflects a shared vision of celebrating diversity and embracing the uniqueness of each individual.

"As we've witnessed the coronation of our winners, let us also remember that every contestant who graced this stage is a winner in his/her own right; embodying the qualities of confidence, grace and authenticity," shared Global First Philippines Creative president and chief executive officer Patricia Cortez.

The members of the selection committee was comprised of Guiuan City mayor Annaliza Kwan, Cielo Reboredo, Capt.Arnold Labadan, entrepreneur Henry Nguyen and Dr. Hayden Kho as chairman. The winners were judged based on the following criteria: Active Wear (10 points), Swimwear (10 points), Formal Wear (10 points), Beauty/Physique (40 points) and Intelligence/Wit (30 points).

During the pre-pageant events leading to the finale, the candidates visited the corporate sponsors and joined a tree planting activity as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts. While the aspirants each journeyed to their respective perfect physiques, they, too, helped the environment by the trees they planted. As an annual quest, the Ultimate Body search celebrates beauty, confidence and the spirit of competition.

