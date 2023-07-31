Beauty pageantÂ Ultimate Body Search 2023 aims to promote body positivity

Beauty pageant Ultimate Body Search 2023 aims to promote body positivity

CAINTA, Philippines — Global First Philippines Creative Production (GFPCP) recently thanked all its sponsors for their unwavering trust to the company’s first-ever Ultimate Body (UB) Search 2023 during a Gala Night held at the Chairman’s Lounge in Okada Manila.

In her speech, GFPCP President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patricia Cortez expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their support to the UB Search 2023, the company’s major project, which aims to ignite a global movement that encourages people to embrace their bodies and celebrate their unique qualities.

"I want to express our sincerest thanks to all of you for being an essential part of this search. Your contributions have not only provided us with the means to organize and execute this search but have also empowered us to pursue our goals to make memorable experiences of every candidate here that bring brands to life,” Cortez added.

Among the UB Search 2023 sponsors are Belo Medical Group, SM City Clark, Prime City Resort Hotel, La Hermosa Royal, El Vistra, Fitness Barracks, B&B, Genteel Home, Pampanga Press Club, Trence Fitness, Yellow Hill Leisure Resort, Pure Beauty Collagen, Bluewater Maribago, Niji Japanese Restaurant, and Songdowon Angeles City.

Cortez, with heartfelt gratitude, commended the sponsors for their generosity and belief in GFPCP’s mission, which has been the driving force behind the success of this endeavor.

For this year’s UB Search, GFPCP Chief Operations Officer Cristelle Pauline Adaya said 23 candidates are vying for the title — 10 females and 13 males — all the way from Pampanga, Bataan, Tarlac, Olongapo, Bulacan and Camarines Norte.

Adaya said the primary goal of UB 2023 is to challenge societal beauty standards that often perpetuate unrealistic ideals.

The pageant, she added, seeks to inspire individuals to embrace their bodies, regardless of shape, size, or background.

Ultimate Body 2023 candidates will have the opportunity to share personal stories of their fitness journey, self-acceptance, and body empowerment, inspiring others to love and appreciate themselves.

The holistic approach to health and fitness includes a series of events, including fitness workshops, digital challenges, and a beauty and wellness day for its finalists.

GFP Creative Productions is a new digital marketing and event production company in Angeles City. It offers live event solutions, concert productions and digital marketing for businesses. The company, which goes beyond its tagline “Creating Above and Beyond Experience," is the legacy of Cortez’s late husband. GFPCP is passionate on creating innovative, engaging and memorable experiences that brings brands to life.

The GFP Creative Productions team is composed of Business and Finance Lead Pem Adaya, Managing Director Cecille Sanchez, Marketing Director Mark Anthony Adaya, Organizers Barbie Alcantara and Sam Manuel, and Public Relations Consultant Marna Del Rosario.