It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beautyâ€™s Color Play Festival

It's all about colors from July 31 to August 4 in SM Beauty’s Color Play Festival

The festival, which is all about playing with color and being proud of it, was formally launched on July 31 at the Mall of Asia Main Atrium with content creators, influencers and members of the media present.

MANILA, Philippine — Colors, indeed, make the world happier and brighter as SM Beauty launched the Color Play Festival from July 31-August 4 to showcase its wide and amazing range of makeup, skin care and hair care products.

In store for shoppers are games, freebies, entertainment and even a digital beauty pageant.

After the formal launch, the Color Play Festival was opened to the public, who got to enjoy different activities such as a makeover area exclusive for SM Advantage Card members.

Also an SMAC member exclusive is the hair braiding and flower crown area, where a limited number of customers can enjoy free flower crowns and braids done by professional artists.

As part of the Color Play Festival, SM Beauty launched an engagement-driven, digital pageant to help spread awareness about SM Beauty products while emphasizing on the idea of "Create Beauty."

Participants are urged to post their most dazzling Coachella Festival look on Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok and Facebook. The post must include #SMBeauty and #ColorplayFestival2023 in the caption.

Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: Makeup, Hairstyle, Originality and Engagement (likes, comments and shares). The top 10 winners will receive exclusive hair and makeup, skincare and other SM Beauty products.

Throughout the Color Play Festival, there will also be a 'ferris wheel' gondola and photo booth. Customers can have a chance to win SM Beauty products with Ferris-Win, and a snapshot of them with their friends and family members in the photo booth.

To have the chance to win the contest, consumers just need to buy any variant of SM Beauty lipstick and show proof of purchase. The photo booth will be available on July 29, 3 p.m -7 p.m. This promo is also exclusive to SMAC members only.

On July 29, there were also lip balloons and pop sockets in selected SM Department Stores.

The participating brands include MAC, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Shiseido, LOOK At Me, Tsubaki, Extra Care/GOT2B, Tressemme, L’Oreal Hair, Liese, Hairfix, Y.O.U, QuickFX, Barenbliss, Dazzle Me, Flormar, BYS, KISS New York, Maybelline, Happy Skin, Shiseido, Drunk Elephant, BLK, Chic Bobbie, LA Girl, Vice Cosmetics and Issy & Co.

Go to your nearest SM Beauty Store or shop online at ShopSM from July 31 to August 4 and enjoy big discounts on a wide variety of beauty products. Visit “Color Play Festival” at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium until August 4 and create beauty with colors.