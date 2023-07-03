Create beauty with pride: SM Beauty celebrates individuality and expression

MANILA, Philippines — The month of June brought all sorts of Pride celebrations from massive marches to highlighting meaningful and empowering stories of expression and individuality.

SM Beauty was one with the LGBTQIA+ community in the country, and shone light on the importance of support, love and equality. Last June 10, SM Beauty launched its Create Beauty With Pride campaign at the SM Mega Fashion Hall, giving guests and attendees a special opportunity to celebrate their individuality and to express how they feel and want to be seen.

SM Beauty chooses to celebrate the diversity in beauty. And with its extensive range of cosmetics and hair products, the retailer is ready to cater to diverse needs and preferences, whether exploring or established.

“At SM Beauty, everyone can create beauty and express themselves however they want to. We empower Filipinos to really celebrate themselves by providing them with a wide range of beauty products and tools to feel confident and beautiful," Sharon Decapia, SAVP for Marketing of Watsons and SM Beauty, says.

Armed with products that everyone needs to fully embrace who they are, SM Beauty invites everyone to create beauty without boundaries.

The Create Beauty with Pride launch started with a Beauty Parade, followed by an opening number by Femme MNL.

An advocacy talk from Yanyan Araña, program manager of Love Yourself, reminded people the importance of proper self-expression, getting the right support and finding self-confidence.

Those in attendance at the event were able to join different activities highlighting this year’s thrust. A beauty lounge was available for attendees to try out the different SM Beauty products, as well as a beauty vendo machine where SMAC members could try their luck and score product samples!

The festivities concluded with a performance from Drag Race Philippines’ Season 1 queens, Precious Paula Nicole and Brigiding, dancing and lip syncing to “This is Me” which had all SM Beauty guests dancing and singing along!

Photo Release Drag queens Zymba, Brigiding, Precious Paula Nicole and Ally Nicole

Participating brands included Kiehls, The Body Shop, Laneige, Maybelline, BYS, Kiss, YOU Beauty, Bare N Bliss, Dazzle Me, BLK, Happy Skin, Vice Cosmetics, Ready Set Glow, Quickfx Ceraboost, Colourette, Iss & Co, Sunnies, Kolours, Vitress, Colors by, Zenutrients, Colgate & Palmolive, Dry Shampoo, Snailwhite and Olay.

This June and beyond, SM Beauty invites everyone to embrace their individuality and create their own brand of beauty with pride. Customers can enjoy a wide selection of cosmetics and hair products with special discounts and offers in all SM Beauty stores nationwide.

Shop SM Beauty at the nearest SM Store near you, or head online here.

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar's editorial guidelines.