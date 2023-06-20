'Menicure' on the rise; men also into 'Ferrari' of nail polishes — expert

MANILA, Philippines — When you say “Ferrari,” it’s usually a man’s world, in as much as nail polish brand OPI is typically associated with women.

But OPI claiming to be the “Ferrari” of nail polish brands could be no longer just a catchphrase.

According to Melissa Cruz, OPI Philippines Brand Manager, more and more men, even Filipino men, are into “manicure” or “man-icure” that includes painting their nails.

“You’d be surprised — there’s a chain, a group of barbershops that requested for nail polish. Apparently, may mga talagang nagpapalagay,” Cruz told Philstar.com at the recent relaunch of OPI announcing its availability in retail stores nationwide, no longer just exclusively in salons.

According to her, they got feedback that men are into “menicure” because first, guys also want to take care of their nails and hands and prevent these from peeling. For this, the brand’s answer is Chip Skip Manicure Prep Coat from its ProSpa line, a collection of products and product bundles designed to enable anyone to bring the spa experience at home.



Cruz recommended the nail and cuticle oil for hands and feet from the ProSpa series for reversing the dryness caused by frequent alcohol use due to COVID-19 pandemic. For sensitive nails that easy break, she suggested using the nail strengthener Nail Envy.

For the health or eco-conscious, there is the Vegan line, the plant-based alternative to the brand’s “OG” (original) nail lacquer in signature black cap. The brand, said Cruz, probably is the only nail polish label with a packaging made of 20% recyclable materials.

For men who might be shy to go to a salon for a “menicure,” Cruz recommended the GelColor line with a three-step process — primer, color coat and top coat — that one can use at home for a gel-like nail polish that lasts up to 11 weeks — no ultraviolet light needed.

Cruz thinks that K-pop heavily influenced today’s men to hop into the nail polishing bandwagon, with the likes of James Reid donning black nails at a concert and Jericho Rosales also sporting painted nails. According to her, even different generations have different nail color choices — red and nudes are popular among millennials and loud or bold colors for Gen Zs.

Instead of being bashed or stereotyped as gay, men who wear nail color, said Cruz, should be celebrated because nail polishes help people express themselves more. After all, the brand was founded in Los Angela by Suzi Weiss- Fischmann with a motivation to inspire the world with color designed to ignite joy and allow for fearless self-expression.

